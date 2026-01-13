LOS ANGELES — Liferay, Inc., https://www.liferay.com/w/liferay-earns-iso-42001-certification-for-ai-management-system-demonstrating-its-commitment-to-responsible-aia leading provider of Digital Experience Platforms (DXPs), today announced that its AI Management System (AIMS) has been certified to the ISO/IEC 42001 standard, making Liferay one of the first companies globally to achieve compliance with this emerging benchmark for responsible AI management.

The ISO 42001 standard establishes a comprehensive framework for establishing, implementing, maintaining, and continuously improving AI systems in alignment with rigorous ethical, legal, and societal requirements. Certification affirms that Liferay’s AIMS meets globally recognized expectations for risk management, transparency, security, and accountability in the development and deployment of AI technologies.

Liferay designed its AIMS to ensure responsible AI practices across the full lifecycle, from risk and impact assessments to vendor reviews, ensuring transparency, human oversight, and continuous monitoring. The system’s certification reflects the company’s commitment to building technologies that support customer trust and align with international guidance, including the EU AI Act and global data protection standards.

“Earning ISO 42001 certification reinforces Liferay’s commitment to ethical, sustainable, and responsible growth, which we are now applying to AI,” said Olga Ernst, Privacy Officer at Liferay. “Across the industry, organizations are looking for partners who understand both the promise of AI and the responsibility that comes with it. This certification affirms that our systems, processes and governance structures are built for the future, not just for today. It also ensures our customers can innovate confidently, knowing the foundations beneath their AI initiatives meet the highest international standards.”

As AI capabilities continue to advance, Liferay’s AIMS framework establishes a consistent approach for responsibly scaling AI across its product ecosystem. The system is designed to accommodate future AI integrations, giving customers and partners confidence in the reliability and compliance of AI capabilities as they evolve.

Liferay provides an overview of its responsible AI principles and governance framework through the Liferay Trust Center, which outlines the company’s standards for transparency, human oversight, robustness, data protection, and continuous improvement.

About Liferay

Liferay helps organizations build for the future by enabling them to create, manage, and scale powerful solutions on the world's most flexible Digital Experience Platform (DXP). Trusted globally by over a thousand companies spanning multiple industries, Liferay's open-source DXP facilitates the development of marketing and commerce websites, customer portals, intranets, and more. Learn how we can use technology to change the world together at liferay.com.

Contact

Yotam Levy

Senior Manager, Customer Insights & Analyst Relations

yotam.levy@liferay.com