Middle East partners Protiviti Member Firm for the Middle East & KaarTech awarded Innovation Partner of the Year and Rising Star of the Year Award respectively for 2023

Dubai, UAE – Liferay, Inc., the developer of the world’s most flexible digital experience platform, announced the winners of their Global 2023 Partner of the Year Awards. Among the global accolades, Middle East and Africa (MEA) partners, Protiviti Member Firm for the Middle East and KaarTech, stood out by securing the Innovation Partner of the Year and Rising Star of the Year Award - EMEA, respectively.

These awards highlight the exceptional contributions of Liferay’s partners in delivering powerful digital experience solutions on the Liferay platform that effectively meet critical business needs. Protiviti Member Firm for the Middle East was recognized for developing new, innovative client solutions through new business model concepts, which have created higher levels of growth and profitability, along with implementing new go-to-market strategies. KaarTech, a partner that joined the Liferay ecosystem in the past year, demonstrated the greatest contributions to overall growth, exceptional sales and marketing efforts, and outstanding client service.

“We are very proud to see our partners from MEA being applauded and celebrated for their contribution to Liferay’s growth,” said Moussalam Dalati, General Manager – MEA and France at Liferay. This event is a celebration of past achievements and a testament to our partners’ extraordinary efforts in supporting our joint customers. They are committed to driving continuous transformational initiatives, underscoring their role in our ecosystem through a deep understanding of customer needs and requirements. We look forward to more regional partners taking center stage at this global event.”

Partners were applauded across different categories comprising deeper aspects such as outstanding business results expanding Liferay’s product adoption, delivering exceptional service, impeccable customer service, vertical specializations, and infusing innovation in customer deployments. These recognitions were based on a thorough assessment of their positive impact on overall business results, market expansion, efforts in marketing, and enablement for Liferay solutions.

Adib Ibrahim, Managing Director, Protiviti Member Firm for the Middle East further emphasized the importance of the partnership and collaborative success: “This accolade validates our commitment to innovation, collaboration, and the constant pursuit of excellence in enabling organizations to achieve their digital transformation objectives. We appreciate Liferay for recognizing our endeavors, and we anticipate the ongoing collaboration to enhance our shared ecosystem.”

Shahinsha Abdul Basheer, Associate Vice President - Strategic Business Unit Head - MENA North of KaarTech shared his enthusiasm, "We are thrilled and honored to be awarded the 'Rising Star of the Year' at the Liferay Partner of the Year Awards 2023. This recognition fuels our commitment to delivering innovative solutions and exceptional service. We are excited to further elevate our partnership with Liferay for continued success.”

The awards were presented during Liferay's 2024 Annual Partner Event, hosted in Rome, from February 5th to 7th. The event brought together leaders from Liferay and partner companies to unveil Liferay’s new partner-first go-to-market strategy, share the roadmap for 2024, and commemorate Liferay’s 20-year company anniversary. To learn more about Liferay’s partner program, visit liferay.com/partners.

About Liferay

Liferay helps organizations build for the future by enabling them to create, manage, and scale powerful solutions on the world's most flexible Digital Experience Platform (DXP). Trusted globally by over a thousand companies spanning multiple industries, Liferay's open-source DXP facilitates the development of marketing and commerce websites, customer portals, intranets, and more. Learn how we can use technology to change the world together at liferay.com.

About Protiviti

Protiviti is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Protiviti and its independent and locally owned Member Firms provide clients with consulting and managed solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, analytics, digital, governance, risk and internal audit through its network of more than 85 offices in over 25 countries. Named to the 2023 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, Protiviti has served more than 80 percent of Fortune 100 and nearly 80 percent of Fortune 500 companies. The firm also works with smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public, as well as with government agencies. Protiviti is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half (NYSE: RHI). Founded in 1948, Robert Half is a member of the S&P 500 index. www.protiviti.com

About KaarTech

KaarTech is the world's best Digital Transformation Consulting Organization with 18+ years of digital experience and it's headquartered in Chennai. Our operations span across 25+ global locations, and we have successfully executed over 3200+ projects with a resource pool of 3500+ employees worldwide.

As a rapidly growing organization specializing in IP & Digital Services, as well as Edge & Beyond Edge Solutions, we possess deep industry expertise in Discrete Manufacturing, Professional Services Automation, Process Manufacturing, and Consumer Packaged Goods. With a strategic focus on ensuring customer excellence, we have earned 22+ SAP Quality and Delivery Excellence Awards and received more than 100+ Global Recognitions. To know more, visit www.kaartech.com