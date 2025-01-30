Riyadh — LG Electronics (LG) is set to unveil its new Google Cast-integrated hotel TVs at Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2025, the international systems integration and audiovisual exhibition taking place in Barcelona, Spain, from February 4-7. Google Cast, Google’s technology that lets you stream your favorite entertainment and apps from your phone, tablet or computer right to your TV, enhances the guest experience with LG Hotel TVs by providing secure and convenient access to OTT streaming services. With this user-centric innovation, LG is reinforcing its leadership in the hospitality TV market, which continues to be a key area of focus for the company’s fast-growing B2B business.

Starting January 10, LG Hotel TVs running webOS23 or later can now offer the convenience of Google Cast with hotel-specific features. Google Cast for hotel TVs is implemented with network isolation to ensure privacy across hotel rooms. To connect a personal device to an LG Hotel TV and enjoy seamless content streaming, guests simply scan a QR code displayed on the TV screen.* This removes the need for users to input personal information or log into their preferred OTT apps on the TV. Conveniently, the connection remains active throughout the guest’s stay. Upon check-out, the connection history is automatically erased, helping to deliver a hassle-free and secure user experience.

LG is expanding its presence in the hospitality market, offering a wide range of innovative, tailormade solutions, including hotel TVs, software, and digital signages. In 2023, LG unveiled the world’s first hotel TV with AirPlay – Apple’s wireless content-sharing technology – which rolled out globally in 2024. With the addition of Google Cast support, LG’s hotel TV became the first in the world to simultaneously offer both AirPlay and Google Cast, providing unparalleled convenience for guests. LG also provides the Pro:Centric management solution for hotel TVs, enabling hotel operators to effortlessly customize content for individual rooms, automatically displayed on screen when guests check in.

“LG Hotel TVs with Google Cast will deliver a seamless entertainment experience for guests” said Tiger Lan, senior director of engineering for multi-device experiences at Google. “We’re excited to see LG’s momentum in bringing this seamless casting integration to the hospitality industry, providing travelers with the familiar comforts of home while on the go.”

“Many hotel guests nowadays wish to stream their favorite content from a personal device to their in-room TV,” said Paik Ki-mun, head of Information Display Business of the LG Media Entertainment Solution Company. “With LG Hotel TVs integrating Google Cast, they can enjoy a secure and convenient content-streaming experience, just like they’re used to at home. We will continue to strengthen our leadership in the hospitality TV market and enhance our B2B sector strategies.”

LG’s booth at ISE 2025 will feature a hotel-focused exhibition space themed “Transforming Stays into Memorable Hospitality Experiences,” where visitors can experience LG’s Hotel TVs with Google Cast firsthand.

* Compatible with Android-based devices running Android version 6 or later, and Apple devices running iOS 14 or later.

About LG Electronics Media Entertainment Solution Company

The LG Media Entertainment Solution Company (MS) is a recognized innovator in televisions, audio, displays and smart TV platforms. The MS Company enhances the media entertainment experience with its OLED TVs, renowned for perfect black and perfect color, and premium LCD QNED TVs, all powered by the personalized webOS smart TV platform. The MS Company also offers Information Technology solutions (gaming monitors, business monitors, laptops, projectors, cloud devices and medical displays) as well as Signage solutions (Micro LED signage, digital signage, hospitality displays and signage software solutions) that are designed to maximize customers’ work efficiency and deliver strong value. For more news on LG, visit www.LGnewsroom.com.

