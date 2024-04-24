Cairo, Egypt – LG Showcase MEA 2024 today welcomed guests and partners in Abu Dhabi to in-person experience the latest and greatest the brand has to offer.



The two-day event held at Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers Hotel in Abu Dhabi, UAE had over 500 guests who witnessed all of LG Electronics’ new innovations that will be rolled out in the region. The LG Showcase, returning after a successful event last year, will create a common platform for experiencing LG Electronics’ unique customer focused innovations and reaffirms the company’s vision to bring innovative products to the market that enhances the customer’s overall experience. The event revolved around the theme of Reinventing Together, which expresses the brand’s commitment and passion toward its customers and their requirements.



Mr. Il Hwan Lee, Chief Executive Officer, LG MEA Region said: “We saw a huge success when we returned the LG Showcase MEA event last year and we are elated to see the same success in today’s event as well. It is a great pleasure to showcase our latest innovations and give our guests the chance to experience them all firsthand. We are happy to see the love and appreciation received for each product and look forward to bringing more to this region overall.” He further added, “This event is a platform that showcases not just our products, but also reiterates our commitment to our customers. This event also serves as a platform for networking with our business partners and fostering relationships, another vital element of our work.”



The large-scale event was also home to multiple exhibition zones, where LG Electronics’ products were displayed in their ideal use-case scenario. This included a hero zone with the 97-inch LG SIGNATURE WIRELESS OLED M, the world’s-first consumer TV with Zero Connect technology which enables the transfer of 4K video and audio, wirelessly at 120Hz. Also on display was LG’s innovative StanbyME Go, the 27-inch FHD smart screen that comes in a carry bag design and a three-hour battery built in that allows for the ultimate in portability and making it a perfect companion for outdoor use, such as picnics and BBQs. The event highlighted the latest in LG Electronics’ innovation in processors and software with the new α (Alpha )11 processor that will be used in its flagship TVs and the latest WebOS respectively. The α (Alpha )11 processor will be actively used in flagship TVs for powerful AI features that enhance the viewing experience, while the new WebOS brings a revamped home screen with wider title cards and smoother tiles. The new WebOS will expand into 300 TV brands and 3,500 content partners, including local partners and has an active user growth increase in the MEA region by 20 times.



A dedicated zone for audio visual products was also present, including the latest in XBOOM speakers which deliver bold and loud sounds with strong bass. This included the LG XBOOM XL9T, the most powerful-in-class party speaker, its smaller variant, the LG XBOOM XL5S with a 200W output, topped off with a dynamic pixel lighting effect that offers animation patterns, visual EQ or even characters, making it the perfect accessory for hanging out with friends or a must-have at parties.



LG CineBeam Q, the much awaited, stylish and smallest 4K portable projector from LG was a key attraction. This mighty 4K laser projector not only delivers stunning picture quality, but also a range of streaming features, while its minimalist design fits into any home design ethos.



The IT zone on the other hand showcased the latest lineup of LG UltraGear OLED gaming monitors including the new 32GS95UE, the world’s first VESA certified Dual Mode gaming monitor as well as the LG MyView Smart Monitor, a must-have for productivity and entertainment. To top it off, LG Electronics demonstrated the LG MAGNIT (model LSAL006), a stunning 4K (3840 x 2160) resolution Micro LED display, that delivers unparalleled picture quality through the brilliance of Micro LED technology, ideal for both personal and professional use. For retail use, LG displayed the OLED transparent screens, which was highlighted in the LG café experience zone.



The exhibition zone also included an area for home appliances, including washing machines and air conditioning solutions as well as the brand’s premium built-in solutions. Featured in this zone was the MoodUP™️ refrigerator, which adds a unique personality to any home kitchen with the ultimate in customization by allowing users to choose from 22 colors for the upper door panel and 19 colors for the lower panel. In addition to its visual aesthetic, the new LG MoodUPTM Refrigerator comes with three LED panel doors and a transparent fourth door. Also on display was the LG built-in-kitchen package, a unique lineup that comprises of an InstaView™️ oven, QuadWash™️ dishwasher, bottom-freezer refrigerator and microwave oven, making it easier for customers to build an all-inclusive experience powered by LG Electronics.



On display was also its Residential Air Conditioning units, such as the ARTCOOL lineup which features the LG DUAL Inverter Compressor™️, a critical element that brings powerful cooling without affecting efficiency. Also on display was LG’s new WashTower™️ Compact laundry solution, which focuses on efficiency and space by combining both a washer and dryer with an all-in-one control panel and advanced AI in a single unit with a capacity of 13-kilograms for the washer and 10-kilogram capacity for the dryer.



LG Electronics also set up Life Style zones, with a range of products appropriate for them. This included the ThinQ powered home setup, an elegant café setup as well as a camping setup.



For more details about LG Electronics’ range of products please visit: www.lg.com



