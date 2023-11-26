On November 23, 2023, the official commencement event of LG Egypt took place at the company's headquarters in the Fifth Settlement, Cairo, to revive its slogan, "Life’s Good." This slogan represents optimism, excellence, and advanced technology, aiming to communicate the company's vision to employees and customers. This vision revolves around innovating productive solutions for a happier life and spreading optimism and positivity for a brighter future. This aligns with the company's new global campaign, which included various activities to announce its updated brand identity, aiming to uplift customer morale and promote mutual positive influence.

LG Global had previously announced in July its vision to transform into a "Smart Life Solutions" company. This transformation involves contributing to enhancing users' happiness, comfort, and well-being by providing products that offer unique experiences. Additionally, LG focuses on understanding user needs and meeting them through user-friendly products and advanced technology that address daily challenges, contributing to improving the quality of life. The company also prioritizes post-sales service, offering excellent customer service and a convenient buying experience, with a wide network of authorized service centers and professional technical support teams to effectively meet customer needs and solve their problems.

In addition to optimism and being customer-focused, creating a positive working environment is a key priority for LG Egypt. The recent event at the company aimed to focus on employees and clearly convey the company's vision and goals to all the staff. This includes creating a more positive work environment, providing a conducive atmosphere for innovation, and recognizing the importance of balancing professional life with personal life to enhance employee happiness and satisfaction. LG's policy includes flexible programs to allow employees to manage their time better and provide them with the inspiration and motivation needed to work positively, focusing on the good aspects of life.

Belly Kim, the General Manager of LG Egypt, commented, "LG's comprehensive vision is to achieve positive change in the world, as evidenced by the re-launch of its slogan, 'Life’s Good.' This reflects the company's efforts to develop products that meet users' needs, improve their lives, and enhance optimism among employees, fostering a desire to explore and achieve dreams."

Kim added that sustainability and social responsibility are integral parts of LG Egypt's vision. The company is committed to preserving the environment and improving the lives of communities, reflecting the core meaning of the company's slogan.

As one of the leading global technology companies, LG has made a significant impact on its customers through innovative technology and exceptional products. Therefore, the ultimate goal of the "Life’s Good" brand identity reinvention campaign is to share the company's philosophy and values. It prioritizes embodying the true meaning of the beauty of life by enhancing the quality of people’s lives, helping them enjoy unique experiences, and inspiring customers to approach life with optimism in light of the recent changes in the world.

