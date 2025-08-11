Dubai, UAE – LG Electronics (LG), a global leader in HVAC innovation, is strengthening its commitment to the UAE’s professional community through its LG MEA Hub Academy in Jebel Ali, Dubai. As one of the largest HVAC training centers in the region, the Academy provides contractors, facility managers, and HVAC professionals with hands-on training in installation, troubleshooting, and maintenance. This initiative underscores LG’s dedication to enhancing after-sales service quality and ensuring optimal system performance for its customers.

The LG MEA Hub Academy is designed to empower professionals with practical skills that bridge the gap between advanced HVAC technology and real-world application. The facility includes a state-of-the-art LG HVAC showroom, a TMS control room for real-time system monitoring, and a practice room for hands-on training. These spaces create a dynamic learning environment where participants can gain expertise in topics such as VRF (Variable Refrigerant Flow) and DX (Direct Expansion) systems, control solutions, air purification, and cold/hot water solutions.

Michael (Yong Joon) Park, LG ES Vice President, MEA, highlighted the company’s vision, stating, “Our MEA Hub Academy in Dubai reflects LG’s strong commitment to supporting HVAC industry professionals with the right tools, skills, and knowledge to thrive. We believe that empowering people through technical education is the foundation of long-term success—for our partners, customers, and communities.”

The Academy’s training programs are tailored to address both pre-sales and post-sales needs, equipping participants with the skills to deliver exceptional service throughout the lifecycle of HVAC systems. By focusing on after-sales excellence, LG ensures its customers benefit from reliable, efficient, and long-lasting solutions while strengthening its reputation as a trusted partner in the HVAC industry.

With the UAE's rapid infrastructure development, the need for skilled HVAC professionals is on the rise. LG’s MEA Hub Academy is addressing this demand by cultivating a new generation of experts equipped to navigate the complexities of modern HVAC systems. Through its investment in training and education, LG is empowering professionals with the knowledge and tools needed to excel, while actively supporting the growth and long-term sustainability of the HVAC industry in the region.

The LG Eco Solution Company (ES) offers advanced air conditioning solutions tailored to various sectors and climates, delivering exceptional heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) performance to buildings worldwide. Leveraging our extensive expertise and industry knowledge, we cater to businesses seeking digitalized and eco-conscious HVAC solutions. As your ideal partner, we are equipped to integrate our cutting-edge technology into your daily operations, providing continuous support for your business. In addition to HVAC solutions, the ES Company is also responsible for LG’s electric vehicle charging business, aiming to drive B2B growth within the clean tech sector, a key future growth area for LG. For more information, please visit https://www.lg.com/ae/business/hvac and www.LG.com/b2b.

