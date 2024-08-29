Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Global technology brand, LG Electronics (LG), will now collaborate with Dunia Helwa, a story-telling platform that focuses on sharing stories of hope and humanity. Dunia Helwa, driven by an aim for inspiring positive change, comes as a part of one of the largest media groups in the Middle East and even translates to ‘Life is Beautiful’ in Arabic.

LG Electronics is dedicated to improving everyday life through its innovative products and solutions from home appliances to digital solutions, which enhance comfort and convenience in daily living. As part of its commitment to community support, the LG Life’s Good initiative focuses on empowering and uplifting local communities. This includes supporting projects that address community needs and fostering positive social impact for community development and well-being.

By collaborating with Dunia Helwa, LG aims to demonstrate how thoughtful actions, even small ones, can lead to significant positive change. This collaboration falls under LG Life’s Good initiative. The campaign will be rolled out over multiple phases, each of which will focus on different aspects.

As part of the campaign, LG recognized local LG Life’s Good People—essentially Samaritans who inspire their communities to do better. The campaign rolled out with the first phase focusing on Alzheimer’s and Dementia, in collaboration with 4get-me-not, a UAE-based social enterprise founded by Desiree Vlekken in 2013. 4get-me-not focused on raising awareness about Alzheimer’s, while promoting a better quality of life for seniors and providing support to their families and caregivers. The partnership included an exciting and immersive activity, encouraging the participation of patients and volunteers alike.

As a brand, LG Electronics actively focuses on its community and aims to give back through various methods, alongside the goal of helping individuals become more self-reliant.

To know more about the campaign and Dunia Helwa, visit https://www.duniahelwa.com/

