Cairo, Egypt – Under the slogan “Life’s Good” and within its ongoing partnership with Misr El Kheir Foundation, LG Egypt has launched a new season of its flagship CSR initiative, “Better Home,” which aims to support the most vulnerable families, provide them with decent and stable living conditions, and enhance their home environment.

This phase of the initiative targets support for six of the most deserving families in villages across Al Beheira Governorate by providing them with 6 top-load washing machines and 6 smart televisions.

These appliances represent part of the company’s contribution to creating a more comfortable and stable living environment for the beneficiary families, thereby improving their daily quality of life.

The initiative falls within Misr El Kheir’s Home Environment Improvement Program, which focuses on social and engineering interventions to improve housing conditions in the most in-need villages across Egypt, through renovation, reconstruction, or providing basic necessities in accordance with approved procedural standards.

This in-kind donation aligns with LG’s strategy of truly embodying its slogan “Life’s Good.” The company continuously works to provide material and moral support to vulnerable communities in collaboration with Misr El Kheir, enhancing the foundation’s efficiency and contributing to sustainable community development.

Mohamed El Gedawy, Marketing and Public Relations Director at LG Egypt, stated:

“LG is not just about providing technological products — we strive to be part of the fabric of Egyptian society. Through this new phase of the ‘Better Home’ initiative, we reaffirm our commitment to realizing our motto ‘Life’s Good’ by supporting families in underprivileged areas.”

Eng. Ahmed Youssef, Senior Director of the Direct Aid Program at Misr El Kheir, added:

“The services offered by Misr El Kheir to eligible families throughout the year through the Humanitarian Aid Department reflect our vital social role across all Egyptian governorates. We’re pleased with this collaboration with LG, which is not the first of its kind, as LG has long partnered with us across multiple sectors within the Foundation — a partnership we hope continues.”

He also emphasized that this collaboration aligns with Misr El Kheir’s broader strategy and mission to nurture and empower individuals in a way that uplifts their humanity.

LG Egypt confirmed that this initiative in Al Beheira is only one stop in a series of upcoming phases aimed at expanding the impact of the “Better Home” program across several governorates — reinforcing the company’s role in supporting sustainable development in Egypt.