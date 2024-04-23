Dubai, United Arab Emirates:– Following a successful event last year, LG Electronics (LG) is returning with its unique customer-focused showcase where over 500 guests will witness the brand’s latest innovations set to be rolled out across the region. The two-day event, being held at Conrad Hotel in Abu Dhabi, reaffirms the company’s ‘Life’s Good’ philosophy by bringing ground-breaking products that enhance customer experience to the market.



The large-scale exhibition – which will also be home to a special zone where LG’s products will be displayed in their ideal use-case scenarios – will revolve around the theme of ‘Reinventing Together’, expressing the brand’s commitment and passion toward its customers and their requirements.



One of the most exciting products on show will be the LG WashTower™ compact laundry solution which keeps space-efficiency in mind combining both a washer and dryer with an all-in-one control panel. The WashTower™ uses advanced laundry technologies such as Artificial Intelligence Direct Drive™ (AI DD™) to identify the most suitable washing pattern for each load, and LG’s Smart Pairing™ feature which saves time and hassle by syncing the dryer with the washer, automatically selecting the best drying cycle based on washer load settings, making it an excellent all-around performer.



Another highlight at the event is sure to be the world’s smallest portable 4K projector, the groundbreaking CineBeam Q, which will go on sale in the region next month. Whether for a movie night on a living room wall or pointed above for a celestial sky scape shown on a ceiling, CineBeam Q redefines the portable home cinema, offering unparalleled picture quality, ease of use, and versatility.



Further innovative products on show include LG’s 76-liter InstaView oven with Steam and Sous-Vide, which is helping to revolutionize the cooking experience, and the incredible MAGNIT 118” Micro LED Screen – a 4K resolution display boasting an a9 Gen6 AI processor.



For 2024, the LG Showcase MEA will also include a hero zone with the newest high-end premium products – such as the flagship 97” LG SIGNATURE WIRELESS OLED M – and a dedicated zone for audiovisual products as well as IT and cinema solutions. In addition, the event will feature an area for home appliances, including washing machines, ARTCOOL and DualCool air conditioning solutions, as well as the brand’s built-in solutions such as LG MoodUP™ refrigerators.



In addition, guests will experience LG Electronics’ new emerging products range featuring dishwashers, dryers, audio systems, gaming monitors, PCs, vacuum cleaners, stylers, and more.

To learn more about all the LG products available across the Middle East, visit https://www.lg.com/ae.

About LG Electronics, Inc.

LG Electronics is a global innovator in technology and consumer electronics with a presence in almost every country and an international workforce of more than 74,000. LG's four companies - Home Appliance & Air Solution, Home Entertainment, Vehicle component Solutions and Business Solutions - combined for global revenue of over KRW 84 trillion in 2023. LG is a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial products ranging from TVs, home appliances, air solutions, monitors, service robots, automotive components and its premium LG SIGNATURE and intelligent LG ThinQ brands are familiar names world over. Visit www.LGnewsroom.com for the latest news.

