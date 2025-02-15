Rugged new hybrid system delivers exceptional performance on tough terrain

Enhanced Lexus Driving Signature ensures an unparalleled experience both on-road and off-road

OVERTRAIL edition debuts with specialized equipment and exclusive colors inspired by the LEXUS OVERTRAIL PROJECT

Vehicle incorporates state-of-the-art technologies including the latest Lexus Safety System+ for greater peace of mind

Dubai, UAE – In its ongoing mission to deliver Amazing Experiences and meet the diverse and evolving aspirations of customers, Lexus proudly unveils new enhancements to the LX series and introduces the landmark LX 700h. This electrified addition represents a significant milestone in Lexus’s commitment to carbon neutrality, combining a newly developed hybrid system with the renowned reliability, durability, and off-road performance that define the LX line.

Since its establishment in 1989, Lexus has continuously redefined innovation by introducing technologies that elevate the driving experience and set new standards in luxury and performance. The LX, first launched in 1996, has become a flagship SUV in over 50 countries across the globe. With the introduction of the LX 700h, Lexus brings a parallel hybrid system to the LX for the first time, significantly reducing annual CO2 emissions while preserving the rugged dependability and versatility that customers have come to expect from the series.

Takami Yokoo, Lexus International Chief Engineer in charge of development of the new vehicle, said: “In 2021, the LX underwent a full model change based on the concept of "effortless and refined driving on any road," earning widespread acclaim from customers worldwide, for which we are sincerely grateful. However, it posed a challenge within the Lexus lineup, as it remained the only model without an electrified option―despite our commitment to achieving a carbon-neutral society. During development, we were determined in our commitment not to compromise the reliability, durability, and off-road performance that has defined previous LX models, even with electrification.”

Yokoo added: “Our goal was to ensure safe, reliable operation, allowing customers to return home safely, while preserving the true Lexus driving experience. The solution we reached, as a unified development team, was the development of a new parallel hybrid system along with upgrades to the GA-F platform. We invite you to experience the new LX, thoughtfully crafted with the passion and dedication of our development team, as we embrace the next chapter of electrification with the HEV models.”

The newly developed hybrid powertrain integrates a motor generator (MG) with a 3.5L V6 twin-turbo engine and a 10-speed automatic transmission, ensuring seamless transitions between engine and motor operation. This configuration preserves critical features such as full-time 4WD, a Lo-range transfer case, and torque converter functionality that help the vehicle deliver a responsive and engaging driving experience that embodies the Lexus Driving Signature.

Several structural enhancements ensure the LX’s performance and durability remain uncompromised. A specially-designed cross member support’s the hybrid powertrain’s added weight while maintaining a low profile as well as ground clearance. The rear engine mount material has been upgraded for enhanced durability, while a redesigned spare tire cross optimizes battery placement without affecting the departure angle. The LX 700h delivers robust, linear acceleration by combining motor torque with its twin-turbo engine. Off-road performance is further enhanced by introducing motor-driven power to the Lo-range for the first time in a Lexus, allowing precise throttle control in challenging terrain conditions. The Multi-Terrain Select system complements this innovation, providing exceptional handling and stability across diverse terrains.

Lexus continues to refine its Driving Signature, enhancing core fundamentals for a seamless blend of on-road agility and off-road capability. Rigidity improvements, including radiator support modifications and patch-shaped reinforcements, enhance steering responsiveness without compromising wheel articulation. Strengthened instrument panel reinforcements and optimized bracket thickness further boost handling stability and steering feel, while newly designed cab mount cushions minimize low-frequency vibrations for a more refined ride.

The introduction of the hybrid model also brings new functions and equipment that elevate the overall driving experience across both hybrid and engine variants. The LX features a 12.3-inch full LCD meter that provides clear displays of essential driving information, such as auxiliary battery voltage and engine oil pressure. Drivers can customize the display to include features like a boost meter or hybrid battery charge status (in hybrid models).

Reflecting Lexus’ commitment to a carbon-neutral society and the "coexistence of people, nature, and mobility," the LX lineup introduces the OVERTRAIL series for adventurous customers seeking bold aesthetics and unmatched off-road performance. The LEXUS OVERTRAIL PROJECT delivers exclusive equipment and unique designs for exploration and adventure.

The OVERTRAIL edition features a black gloss spindle grille, matte gray aluminum wheels, and dark-tone accents on fog lamps, roof rails, and door handles for a rugged, professional look. The exclusive "Moon Desert" body color, with metallic shading, enhances its premium appearance as part of a six-color palette. Inside, the monolith-themed interior pairs low-saturation upholstery with ash burl black ornamentation, blending Lexus’ refinement with off-road sophistication. The model’s front and rear differential locks complement the standard center lock, boosting off-road capability in tough terrain. Exclusive 265/70R18 all-terrain tires, designed for Lexus body-on-frame vehicles, balance off-road performance with on-road comfort.

Safety remains at the forefront of the LX’s design. The latest Lexus Safety System+ includes advanced features like Proactive Driving Assist (PDA), which anticipates risks such as pedestrian crossings and unexpected obstacles, offering timely braking or steering support. Pre-Collision Safety (PCS) detects potential collisions and provides warnings or automated braking. The Driver Abnormality Response System monitors driver behavior, activating safety measures like hazard lights, gradual deceleration, and emergency service connection if needed. Lexus Teammate adds convenience with Advanced Drive (Traffic Jam Assist) to reduce stress in congestion and Advanced Park for precision-guided parking assistance. Together, these features exemplify Lexus’ commitment to safety and a seamless driving experience.

Lexus also introduces an advanced Rear Air Conditioning Automatic Activation Control, designed to enhance cooling efficiency in high-temperature environments. This system automatically adjusts the rear air conditioning and increases airflow when battery temperatures rise. By supplementing battery cooling with conditioned air, it helps maintain optimal performance and longevity, ensuring reliable operation even in high temperature climates.

-Ends-

For more information, please contact:

Walid Majzoub

TRACCS

Email: walid.majzoub@traccs.net