Professional Gold microSD™ UHS-II Card for action and sports cameras and ARMOR 700 Portable SSD part of product line-up at region’s leading photography event

Dubai: Lexar, a leading global brand of flash memory solutions, is showcasing its professional imaging product lineup at this year's Xposure 2024, the leading photo festival in the MENA region, from February 28 to March 5 at the Sharjah Expo Center. At Xposure 2024 Lexar will showcase its complete professional photography and videography portfolio, including its new line-up of innovative products that are characterized by blazing speeds and massive capacities.

Commenting on the company’s participation at the event, Fissal Oubida, General Manager and Global Marketing Director - Middle East, Africa, and India, Lexar, said, "We are excited to showcase our cutting-edge product portfolio to the Middle East’s best photographers and videographers who are expected to be present at Xposure 2024. Over the years Lexar has garnered a reputation for offering world-class memory and storage products to the photo and videography community, and attendees at Xposure will get an opportunity to see some of our latest products including the world's fastest CFexpress Type A card and our award winning Diamond Series Type B card.”

Lexar was recently awarded the ‘Best Storage Media’ award from Technical Image Press Association, TIPA for the Lexar Professional CFexpress™ 4.0 Type B Card Diamond Series. The Diamond Series leverages the latest PCIe Gen 4 for the powerful performance and accelerated post-production efficiencies that professionals demand—a blistering-fast max. read speed of 3600MB/s and max. write of 3300MB/s.*

For Type-A gear users, Lexar will show the Professional CFexpress 4.0 Type A Card Gold Series which also leverages the PCIe Gen 4 technology and is the world's fastest CFexpress Type A card with max. read speeds of 1800MB/s and max. write speeds of 1650MB/s.*

Also being displayed at the event is the Professional Gold microSD UHS-II Card. Recommended by GoPro for use with their action cameras, it delivers max. read speeds of 280MB/s and max. write speeds of 180MB/s* and comes in capacities up to 256GB.

In addition, the photography and videography professionals attending Xposure 2024 will also see the ARMOR 700 Portable SSD. Ruggedly built, it's ready to go on location even in the toughest environments and delivers relentless performance and superior reliability with max. read and write speeds of 2000MB/s.*

Hosted by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB), Xposure 2024 is the official imagery and educational platform that combines a range of photography events for professionals and enthusiasts, including exhibitions, workshops, seminars, screenings and competitions. It also hosts a dedicated photographic and video production trade show.

