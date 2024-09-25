Dubai, UAE: Lexar, a global leader in memory and storage solutions, proudly announces an impressive 200 percent revenue growth in the GCC region over the past two years. This milestone reflects a significant increase in market share and unprecedented retail expansion in the region. Lexar, renowned for delivering state-of-the-art storage solutions for photographers, videographers, gaming enthusiasts, and content creators, is geared up to showcase its latest innovations at GITEX Global 2024, the world’s largest technology event, running from 14-18 October at Hall 1, Booth A30, Dubai World Trade Centre.

Under the leadership of Fissal Oubida, Director for the Middle East, Africa, and Indian Subcontinent, Lexar's footprint across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, and Bahrain has grown exponentially. The brand’s presence is now solidified in over 400 stores, accounting for nearly 20% of the region’s sales. Esteemed retail giants such as Carrefour, Lulu, Nesto, Sharaf DG, Virgin Megastore, Grand Store, Emax, Jumbo, and iStyle are among the many carrying Lexar’s high-performance, innovative products.

Commenting on this remarkable growth, Fissal Oubida, General Manager and Global Marketing Director – Middle East, Africa, and India, said, “The Middle East is undeniably one of Lexar’s top-performing markets. Our continuous growth in market share and revenue demonstrates the potential of this region. With strategic expansion in place, we are fully committed to meeting the growing demand for advanced memory solutions.” He added, “Thanks to our strong partnership ecosystem of retailers and distributors, Lexar products are now available in more than 400 stores across the GCC.”

Lexar's awarding winning product portfolio, which includes seven Red Dot Awards in 2024 for Innovative Design and Excellence and two consecutive Technical Image Press Association (TIPA) Awards for ‘Best Storage Media’, reflects the company’s unwavering commitment to innovation and superior product design. At GITEX Global 2024, Lexar will introduce its cutting-edge product lineup, which includes microSD™ cards, internal SSDs, DRAM, and portable SSDs. These products are engineered to deliver seamless compatibility with a range of devices, including sports camcorders, tablets, smartphones, and drones. As always, Lexar’s expanded portfolio guarantees blazing-fast performance and higher memory capacities, empowering users to capture, transfer, and play high-definition multimedia, including 8K videos, with ease.

