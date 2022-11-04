Dubai, UAE: LEVA Hotels has partnered with Afro-Tsion Construction LLC to launch LEVA Afrotsion Semera Resort in Ethiopia. The new location will serve as the brand’s flagship hotel in East Africa and is the sixth property in its growing portfolio.

The 4-star resort will undergo renovation by the end of this year to create an atmosphere that embodies LEVA’s dynamic and innovative brand lifestyle, which includes cutting-edge technologies, stylish design, and engaging guest experiences.

LEVA Afrotsion Semera Resort will be the only upscale resort in the area and aims to be a hub for business travellers, tourists and locals alike. Conveniently located near the airport, the property boasts amazing amenities, including four restaurants, two bars, two 400-person banquet halls, many shops and an open-air terrace.

Accommodation options include Presidential Suites and villas, and all guests have access to a spa, tennis courts, swimming pools, a fully equipped gym, and a children’s playground.

Speaking about the project, J.S. Anand, Founder and CEO of LEVA Hotels & Resorts, says, “With the tourism industry rapidly developing in East Africa, LEVA has set its sights on expanding into top-tier markets in key locales. The LEVA Afrotsion Semera Resort is the only 4-star resort at this scale in the country, so we are excited for what the future holds. We are also working on incorporating the advanced technologies we use at our flagship hotel in Dubai to support sustainability and ensure positive guest experiences.”

Afro-Tsion Construction LLC, owner of the 4-Star resort has played a significant role in the completion of large infrastructure projects such as this one in the past, along with other complex buildings and public roadways. The CEO and management are happy and proud to present their collaboration with LEVA as well as their previous accomplishments, which can be ascribed to the enormous amounts of effort, work and devotion of its employees and interested stakeholders.

Regarding the development of the resort, Gudeta Gelalcha, CEO of Afro-Tsion Construction LLC, notes, “This is an exciting time for both Afro-Tsion and LEVA. We are changing the tourism experience in Ethiopia and we look forward to welcoming our first guests when the LEVA Afrotsion Semera Resort opens its door.”

Ethiopia will emerge as a prominent player in East Africa’s tourism and development sectors, bringing opportunities for new brands to invest and grow. The country continues to be a gateway to Africa with Addis Ababa being the seat of the African Union Commision and the home of The United Nations Economic Commission for Africa, in addition to being the undisputed diplomatic capital of Africa, as it ranks third globally.

On Brand, Always

Each new LEVA Hotels property will keep its brand philosophy at heart, outlining its flexibility and convenient solutions for hotel owners.

LEVA Hotels understands the gap faced by the industry and offers ‘Redesigned Hospitality’ for a unique experience that is professional, yet personalised. The brand focuses on key markets across the MENA region and beyond, working towards enhancing hospitality offerings with its properties, which are all design-led, digital-first, and wallet-friendly.

