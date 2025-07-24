Lesha Bank LLC (Public) (“Lesha Bank” or the “Bank”) announced its financial results for the period ended 30 June 2025. The Bank achieved a net profit of QAR 82.4 million, attributable to the equity holders, marking a 52.3% increase compared to the same period in the previous year.

The Bank sustained its positive momentum across the investment portfolio, with Assets Under Management (AUM) reaching QAR 10.8 billion, reflecting a 61.3% increase year-over-year. At the same time, total investments recorded a growth of 14.7%, standing at QAR 3.7 billion. Total income climbed to QAR 198.4 million, reflecting a 12.5% increase compared to the same period last year. As profitability strengthened, total equity rose to QAR 1.4 billion, up 9.7% from the same period last year.

Key performance indicators also demonstrated resilience: the return on average equity (ROAE) stood at 12.1%, and the return on average assets (ROA) reached 2.4%. The Bank’s book value per share was QAR 1.24, with annualized earnings per share of QAR 0.147. As of 30 June 2025, the capital adequacy ratio stood at a healthy 16.04%, underscoring Lesha Bank’s solid financial foundation and prudent capital management.

HE Sheikh Faisal bin Thani Al Thani, Lesha Bank Chairman, commented: “The Bank maintained a robust momentum in the first half of 2025, achieving a healthy returns and double-digit growth across key performance indicators. This performance underscores the resilience of our diversified business model and our commitment to delivering tailored, high-impact investment solutions. Despite ongoing macroeconomic headwinds, our clearly defined strategy continues to steer us toward promising regional and global opportunities, enabling us to unlock growth and long-term value to the shareholders.”

Mohammed Ismail Al Emadi, Lesha Bank CEO, added: “We are pleased with our positive performance in the first half of 2025, continuing our steady and agile approach amid the dynamic market conditions. Through our client centric approach and maintaining a careful focus on sourcing and managing high-quality assets, we've continued to deliver stable returns. Looking ahead to the second half of the year, we aim to further broaden our footprint by tapping into emerging global and regional investment trends—aligning with the evolving needs of our clients and reinforcing our position as a trusted partner in value-driven investment opportunities.”

The press release and the full set of financial statements are available on its website at www.leshabank.com. Lesha Bank LLC (Public) is a Shari’a-compliant investment Bank authorized by the QFC Regulatory Authority (QFCRA) and a listed entity on the Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE: QFBQ).