Lesha Bank LLC (Public) (“Lesha Bank” or the “Bank”) has announced its financial results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025, reporting a net profit of QAR 40.5 million attributable to the equity holders of the Bank. This reflects a 41% increase compared to the same period last year, primarily driven by its aviation-related investments and strong double-digit growth across most key performance indicators.

As a result of strategic capital deployment across high-yield opportunities the Bank’s total assets under management (AUM) grew to QAR 10.7 billion, marking 67% year-on-year increase. In parallel, the Bank’s total investments rose by 28%, reaching QAR 3.7 billion compared to the same period last year.

Total Income net of funding cost stood at QAR 71.6 million representing a 17% growth compared to Q1 last year. The Bank’s continued profitability led to total equity rising to QAR 1.33 billion, reflecting a 7% increase compared to the same period last year. Book value per share stood at QAR 1.19, while annualized earnings per share (EPS) reached QAR 0.144. Return on Equity and Returns on Assets increased and stood at 12.09% & 2.34% respectively.

The Bank successfully completed several key aviation-related transactions in Q1 2025, including the acquisition of an indirect stake in Edinburgh Airport through an investment in an infrastructure-focused fund. In addition, the Bank strengthened its aviation portfolio with the acquisition of four Airbus A350-1000 aircraft. Notably, Lesha Bank was also recognized among Forbes Middle East’s Top 40 Asset Managers for 2025.

HE Sheikh Faisal bin Thani Al Thani, Lesha Bank Chairman, commented “Our overall performance across business operations, investments, transactions, and financial indicators has demonstrated consistent quarter-on-quarter growth. This upward trajectory is fueled by our agile strategies, long-term vision, and steadfast commitment to robust investment principles. The strong Q1 results stand as further testament to how we are effectively capitalizing on favorable market conditions and making bold moves into high-growth sectors”

Mohammed Ismail Al Emadi, Lesha Bank CEO, added “Our first quarter has provided a strong start to 2025, with key investment and financial indicators showing healthy growth and positive momentum. Our renewed focus on aviation-related investments continues to gain traction, reflecting strong client appetite and market acceptance. We remain committed to strategically investing in high-potential markets, sectors, and deals—scaling our portfolio and enhancing value for our shareholders.”

The press release and the full set of financial statements are available on its website at www.leshabank.com. Lesha Bank LLC (Public) is the first independent Shari’a-compliant Bank authorized by the QFC Regulatory Authority (QFCRA) and a listed entity on the Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE: QFBQ).