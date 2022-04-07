Dubai, UAE: Ramadan is not just a time for reflection and sharing, but also for a new look from both a physical and spiritual perspective. To celebrate the occasion, Asia’s largest optical retailer Lenskart is launching their first Ramadan campaign ‘Time For A New Look’ with an exclusive Ramadan-themed collection and offering unbeatable deals online and in-store throughout the Holy Month.

Customers shopping for eyewear from April 7th onwards can browse Lenskart’s new collection, inspired by everyday classics and Ramadan’s spirit of simplicity. Featuring more than 200 styles with bespoke features such as no-slip nose pads, adjustable bridges, and varying sizes, the collection also leans heavily on the Holy Month’s traditional green and white colours.

As part of the promotion, Lenskart is offering shoppers a chance to purchase select sunglasses for AED 99 and select eyeglasses inclusive of lenses (protective anti-glare) for AED 199 from a wide range. Consumers can top up to buy Blu, Progressive or other lenses basis their needs. Available exclusively online and across the brand’s super-trendy Vincent Chase and Lenskart Air range, Lenskart provides free delivery across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah, making it the perfect gift provider this festive season.

For those interested in purchasing more than just sunglasses, Lenskart also has a loyalty programme in the form of a Gold Membership available to purchase in-store. For AED 100 per year, the programme offers customers access to buy-one-get-one-free offers on the brand’s complete range of eyeglasses and sunglasses, as well as extended warranty, unlimited exchange and returns, and more.

Alongside this, Lenskart will be launching a digital activation #LensMoments which will showcase unique pieces of the collection across the days of Ramadan using popular influencers across the region.

Lenskart entered the Middle East market last year with the opening of its flagship store in Dubai Festival City Mall. Shortly after, the brand launched units in BurJuman and its first physical store in Abu Dhabi located at Dalma Mall, with a store in Ibn Battuta opening soon.

About Lenskart:

Founded in 2010, Lenskart is Asia’s largest omnichannel retailer and manufacturer of premium quality and contemporary eyewear. With a unique click and mortar business, Lenskart is revolutionizing the eyewear industry by offering disruptive services like home eye check-up and trials, 3D try-on and automated lens fitting. The company aims to provide every consumer access to high-quality glasses by eliminating middlepersons, using hi-tech robotic technology, and incorporating world-class designs into its products. Lenskart has now forayed into the Middle East market and has recently opened its first flagship store in Dubai Festival City, with more stores coming up in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, soon.

Lenskart serves over 7 million customers with a presence in 175 Indian cities and Singapore across a network of 750+ omnichannel stores and has now entered the Middle East and USA markets.

For further information, please contact:

Diksha Chadha / Saakshi Gupta / Yara Hamdan

lenskart@actionprgroup.com