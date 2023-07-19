New Lenovo Unified Complete software with all-inclusive ransomware protection and hybrid cloud capability supports customer growth, scalability, and resiliency

Customers like Novo Genomics are using Lenovo Data Management solutions to accelerate genomics analysis and gain faster business insights

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Today, Lenovo (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY) announced its next wave of data management innovation with new ThinkSystem DG Enterprise Storage Arrays and ThinkSystem DM3010H Enterprise Storage Arrays, designed to make it easier for organizations to enable AI workloads and unlock value from their data. Also announced are two new integrated and engineered ThinkAgile SXM Microsoft Azure Stack solutions, enabling a unified hybrid cloud solution for seamless data management. As businesses continue to scale their operations to address growing data, security and sustainability requirements, the new Lenovo flash solutions provide customers with an accelerated path to deploy AI workloads efficiently and with added security features from edge to cloud, enabling workload consolidation and mobilizing faster insights fortified with ransomware protection.

As the #4 global external storage OEM and #1 storage provider in Price Bands 1-41, the news is another significant step forward in Lenovo’s data management strategy as it expands its leadership in the mid-range market. "The data management landscape is increasingly complex, and customers need solutions that offer the simplicity and flexibility of cloud with the performance and security of on-premises data management,” said Kamran Amini, Vice President and General Manager of Server & Storage, Lenovo Infrastructure Solutions Group. “As we continue our journey to become the world’s largest end-to-end infrastructure solutions provider, we are focused on delivering innovation that enables our customers to manage, leverage and protect their data seamlessly, giving every business the ability to bring AI to the source of the data and transform their business.”

“Not only is Lenovo confirming its leadership position in the Flash storage market as the fastest growing vendor, we are also further enhancing our portfolio by bringing innovation to our customers and partners with new affordable and sustainable all-flash storage arrays,” said Marco Pozzoni, EMEA Data Management Sales Director at Lenovo. “As organizations explore ways of improving their total operating costs, as well as keeping a close alignment to their sustainability journey, Lenovo is helping them meet their needs by introducing capacity-optimized flash solutions at a lower cost in order to better enable their transition from power-hungry spinning drives storage to all-flash, while staying within their budget.”

New Storage Innovation Increases Performance and Faster Data Insights

Customers need data management solutions to overcome the complexities of diverse data and simplify how data is stored, analyzed, and managed throughout its lifecycle. Lenovo’s new storage arrays help customers overcome the challenges of data located in multiple locations, eliminating data silos, and expediting insights from data across hybrid multi-cloud environments.

Lenovo ThinkSystem DG Enterprise Storage Arrays: The new line of All-Flash Array (AFA) featuring Quad-level Cell (QLC) architecture, with up to 6x faster performance and up to 50% less cost vs HDD arrays, are specifically designed to handle read-intensive enterprise AI workloads and large dataset workloads, offering faster data intake and accelerating time to insight.

Lenovo ThinkSystem DM3010H Enterprise Storage Array: Next-generation hybrid unified storage solution ideal for SMB customers that delivers better scalability and flexibility for a wide range of workloads, including file services, virtualization, backup and archive and other I/O applications.

Lenovo ThinkAgile SXM4600 and SXM6600 Servers: Integrated systems for Microsoft Azure Stack Hub are engineered systems designed to simplify and accelerate time to value for Azure Hybrid and Multi cloud ecosystems. These powerful solutions provide up to a 183% increase in transactional database performance improvement and up to 3 to 1 consolidation for Microsoft applications. Lenovo ThinkAgile SXM solutions are designed with full-stack lifecycle management, native Azure integration and extend applications across public and private clouds.

Data Management Simplified for More Efficient Operations

Leveraging the powerful, all-inclusive Lenovo Unified Complete Software suite, the new DG and DM storage solutions include ransomware and data protection features designed to preserve and protect valuable business data throughout its lifecycle, reducing risk and mitigating costs associated with data intrusion and data loss. This unified management software provides customers with out-of-the-box features, including built-in ransomware protection, multi-tenant key management and immutable file copies to diminish the ability for ransomware to change the file.

Designed for higher efficiency and lower power and cooling requirements, the new DG storage solutions also help customers meet environmental and sustainability goals, delivering up to 25% power savings versus hybrid arrays and enabling workload consolidation to reduce rack space and datacenter footprint.

Lenovo Helps Novo Genomics Accelerate Insights

As customers seek simplified solutions to help manage complex data, Lenovo is delivering open architecture that helps them harness data and create insights that can transform their business. Biotech start-up Novo Genomics specializes in genomics and multiomics to develop personalized medical treatments for genetic diseases. While next-generation sequencing (NGS) techniques have helped reduce the time and cost of DNA sequencing, advances in high-performance computing (HPC) technology have made it possible to perform genomics sequencing for entire populations. To manage the high volume and velocity of data generated through HPC, and support accelerated genomics analysis, Novo Genomics worked with Lenovo to deploy two Genomics Optimization and Scalability Tool (GOAST) nodes based on an Intel Select Solution.

“With Lenovo GOAST, we can process a batch of 32 exomes in parallel in as little as three hours—delivering up to 27 times faster analysis. In fact, the Lenovo solution allows us to analyze an entire human genome in less than an hour, accelerating our cutting-edge research,” said Abdulrahman Al Asiri, Researcher and PhD Candidate, Novo Genomics.

The Lenovo GOAST solution utilizes Lenovo ThinkSystem DM Storage Arrays for both the shared storage tier for fast data migration and for archiving genomic sequencing data and results.

Storage Market Landscape

Fueled by strong market momentum in edge-to-cloud servers, storage, and software, Lenovo is further transforming into a services-led solutions provider. Across its solutions, Lenovo is helping customers harness the value of their data through its TruScale Infrastructure as a Service, providing Lenovo’s data management via a pay-as-you-go model for ultimate flexibility. Our TruScale model provides a cloud-like experience, helping customers leverage the right solutions, at the right time, from the pocket to the Edge and all with on-premises security for control and peace of mind.

Visit Lenovo.com/storage to learn more about Lenovo’s leading storage solutions and customer stories.