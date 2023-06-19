Cairo, Egypt: Lenovo, a global leader in innovative technology solutions, has announced the launch of Lenovo Premium Care for consumers in Egypt. The news comes off the back of Lenovo’s stellar leadership in overall market share in Egypt as well as leadership in the consumer segment.

According to the latest report by IDC, Lenovo has emerged as the leading PC brand in terms of market share in both the overall market standing at 28.7% and the consumer segment 21.6%. With its innovative products and strong customer focus, Lenovo has captured the attention and trust of consumers in Egypt. Its commitment to delivering high-quality devices and a diverse product portfolio, has contributed to its remarkable success. Lenovo's market leadership showcases its ability to understand and cater to the evolving needs of consumers in Egypt, solidifying its position as a dominant player in the regional and global technology industry.

Lenovo Premium Care is specifically designed to address consumer issues in Egypt, providing comprehensive solutions and exceptional support. With fast and efficient technical assistance from certified Lenovo technicians, customers can easily overcome hardware and software problems, ensuring uninterrupted productivity and seamless user experiences. The extended warranty coverage offered by Premium Care further protects consumers' investments, giving them peace of mind and safeguarding their Lenovo devices against unforeseen damages.

The customer helpline is readily available to address concerns promptly, offering immediate assistance and guidance at any time of the day. Moreover, Premium Care subscribers gain access to exclusive software solutions and tools, empowering them to optimize their Lenovo devices and enhance overall performance.

By addressing consumer issues head-on, Lenovo Premium Care sets a new standard for customer support in Egypt, ensuring that Lenovo users can make the most out of their devices with confidence and convenience.

"At Lenovo, we are committed to delivering superior products and experiences to our customers. The launch of Lenovo Premium Care in Egypt further reinforces our dedication to customer satisfaction," said Ola Eldib, General Manager, Egypt at Lenovo. "We understand that technology plays an increasingly crucial role in people's lives, and we want to ensure that our customers have the best support available to them at all times."

Lenovo Premium Care is available on Lenovo Legion and Yoga consumer products as of today, offering exceptional value for customers who seek an elevated support experience. With Lenovo's market-leading position and the introduction of Premium Care, consumers in Egypt can expect unrivalled customer service and a seamless ownership experience with their Lenovo devices.