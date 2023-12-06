The Lenovo Gulf 12 Hours to take place on December 8-10, 2023 at the iconic Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi, UAE

Abu Dhabi – Lenovo and the Gulf 12 Hours have set up a partnership agreement that will see Lenovo become the title partner of the Gulf 12 Hours race.

The 2023 edition will be known as the Lenovo Gulf 12 Hours. It will feature prominent Lenovo branding displayed extensively around Yas Marina Circuit and on the competing cars, which include representatives of the world’s leading sportscar manufacturers. An exciting field of GT3 cars – based on roadgoing sportscars enhanced for safety and performance –from Audi, BMW, Ferrari, McLaren, Mercedes-AMG, and Porsche will line up on the circuit hosting the Formula 1® Abu Dhabi Grand Prix for a race that runs into the night.

In addition to honors for overall and class winners, a new trophy will be awarded at the Lenovo Gulf 12 Hours. The Lenovo Best Team Award will acknowledge the team with standout spirit and determination.

The Lenovo brand will reach a global audience of passionate motorsport fans watching champion drivers, including MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi, connecting with spectators at Yas Marina Circuit via dedicated activations and online streaming platforms.

More details about the Lenovo Gulf 12 Hours can be found at www.gulf12hours.com.

Andrea Ficarelli, founder of the Gulf 12 Hours, said, “This partnership represents a step forward for our race, now a classic in the Middle East and the very last fixture of the year for GT fans worldwide after an intense season of motorsport action. We are thrilled to work with Lenovo to bring motorsport fans another opportunity to enjoy 12 hours of adrenaline, involving top drivers and incredible cars from the world’s leading manufacturers on track or via our YouTube Live.”

Alberto Spinelli, Chief Marketing Officer for Lenovo Europe, Middle East, Africa, added, “Our commitment to motorsport races is part of our company DNA. While MotoGP and Formula 1 are the pinnacle of racing, in GT events endurance and speed merge. The Gulf 12 Hours is an iconic event in the Middle East and Africa region, and we are excited to be part of this initiative.”

Celeste Gibbens, Marketing Director, Middle East & Africa, Lenovo, provided the local view on this partnership, “Racing on the incredible Yas Marina Circuit is an incredible experience for drivers and fans. Memorable pages of racing history have been written on this track recently. We proudly support the Lenovo Gulf 12 Hours and celebrate with the passionate GT racing fan community worldwide. We expect to deliver a fantastic race, showcasing a passion for driving Audis, BMWs, Ferraris, McLarens, Mercedes, and Porsches over 12 intense hours.”

The Gulf 12 Hours has established itself as a benchmark for GT motorsport events in the Arabian Gulf region since its launch in 2012, with its regular end-of-year date at its traditional home of Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi.

Lenovo joins a roster of existing blue-chip partners, including tire manufacturer Pirelli and global transport provider DSV at the Gulf 12 Hours.