DUBAI, UAE: Veeam® Software, the #1 leader by market share in Data Protection and Ransomware Recovery, and Lenovo, the global technology powerhouse, today announced the availability of Lenovo TruScale Backup with Veeam, a cloud-like experience on-premises that helps secure workloads regardless of their location and enables customers to scale infrastructure up or down as needed.

TruScale Backup with Veeam combines Lenovo ThinkSystem servers and storage, Veeam Backup & Replication, Veeam ONE, and Lenovo TruScale services to provide data protection as a service for a hassle free on-premises or co-located deployment. This helps customers reduce recovery time, simplify IT complexity, and maintain data sovereignty.

“Businesses already have enough challenges when scaling their infrastructure quickly. TruScale Backup with Veeam brings them simplicity, not only in reducing IT complexity, but also helps ensure their data is protected and under their governance no matter where it is located. With Veeam’s #1 data protection and ransomware recovery, our joint customers can spend their time focused on running their business,” said John Jester, Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) at Veeam.

Businesses need reliable backup and data recovery due to IT complexity and ever evolving cyberthreats. According to Gartner®, “by 2028, 75% of large enterprises will adopt BaaS compared to 15% in 2024”[1]. A January 2023 survey by IDC indicated that 47% of respondents used on-premises Storage as a Service (STaaS), and another 32% planned to use it in 2023. The primary reasons they cited were needs to burst storage capacity on demand and speed storage deployment.[2]

“Lenovo’s TruScale Backup with Veeam is a strong choice for Backup as a Service for several reasons. Not only does it give customers the tactical advantage of ransomware protection with immutability by default, but TruScale provides right-sizing of the solution from the start, with cloud-like economics to scale up and down on demand. We’re happy to collaborate with Veeam to bring these benefits and more to our customers,” said Dale Aultman, Vice President & General Manager, Hybrid Cloud Services at Lenovo.

TruScale Backup with Veeam helps customers efficiently protect critical data and safely restore it in the event of a cyberattack. The service also helps customers easily follow the 3-2-1-1-0 best practice of securely storing data. Customers can easily create multiple copies of backed up data at no additional cost to follow best practice and work towards meeting desired Recovery Point Objectives (RPOs) with zero errors in their backups.

Other key benefits of TruScale Backup with Veeam:

Offers a cloud-like experience and economics on premises.

Helps improve backup reliability with granular, self-service virtual machine (VM) and file recovery.

Relieves customer IT teams of day-to-day lifecycle tasks and capacity planning with on-demand scalability.

TruScale Backup with Veeam is available now. For more information, visit https://www.veeam.com/ or Lenovo.com.

Supporting Quotes

"It's no secret that IT organizations struggle with excessive complexity and data. The stringent requirements to deliver data protection service levels and cyber resilience have never been more crucial. Yet, many IT leaders struggle with integration challenges between the various layers of their data protection systems. That's why the collaboration between Lenovo and Veeam is so timely. It truly brings the best of both worlds for delivering orchestrated recoverability of data assets at scale in an integrated solution."

Christophe Bertrand, Principal Analyst, theCUBE Research

About Veeam Software

Veeam, the #1 global market leader in data protection and ransomware recovery, is on a mission to help every organization not just bounce back from a data outage or loss but bounce forward. With Veeam, organizations achieve radical resilience through data security, data recovery, and data freedom for their hybrid cloud. The Veeam Data Platform delivers a single solution for cloud, virtual, physical, SaaS, and Kubernetes environments that gives IT and security leaders peace of mind that their apps and data are protected and always available. Headquartered in Seattle with offices in more than 30 countries, Veeam protects over 450,000 customers worldwide, including 74% of the Global 2000, who trust Veeam to keep their businesses running. Radical resilience starts with Veeam. Learn more at www.veeam.com or follow Veeam on LinkedIn @veeam-software and X @veeam.

About Lenovo

Lenovo is a US$57 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #217 in the Fortune Global 500, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Focused on a bold vision to deliver Smarter Technology for All, Lenovo has built on its success as the world’s largest PC company with a pocket-to cloud portfolio of AI-enabled, AI-ready, and AI-optimized devices (PCs, workstations, smartphones, tablets), infrastructure (server, storage, edge, high performance computing and software defined infrastructure), software, solutions, and services. Lenovo’s continued investment in world-changing innovation is building a more equitable, trustworthy, and smarter future for everyone, everywhere. Lenovo is listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange under Lenovo Group Limited (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY). To find out more visit https://www.lenovo.com, and read about the latest news via our StoryHub.

LENOVO, THINKSYSTEM and TRUSCALE are trademarks of Lenovo. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

[1] Gartner, Top Trends in Enterprise Backup and Recovery for 2024, By Chandra Mukhyala, Michael Hoeck, Jason Donham, Rene Rodriguez, Stanton Cole, 1 April 2024. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

[2] IDC, Storage as a Service Offers Significant Opportunity for Vendors of On-Premises Infrastructure to Build Revenue and Improve Systems to Better Address Customer Needs, doc # US50532023, March 2023