Dubai, UAE: Leminar Air Conditioning Company, a reputed name in the HVAC and Plumbing sectors across the Arabian Gulf, signed a distribution agreement with Rheem, an industry leader for comprehensive heating, cooling and water heating solutions. The partnership fortifies the three-decades-long collaboration between the two companies expanding its portfolio of cooling solutions to include efficient water and air heating offerings.

Founded in 1925, the iconic global brand, Rheem, made its foray into the manufacturing of water heaters in the 1930s, boasting coast-to-coast distribution across the American continent by 1936. Now the largest manufacturer of water heating products in North America, Rheem’s products are available in over 80 countries and span residential and commercial heating and cooling; conventional and hybrid storage-style water heaters; tankless water heaters; solar water heating systems; hydronic and geothermal systems and indoor air quality accessories making it one of the most-trusted one-stop air and water comfort solution providers.

Commenting about the partnership, Brian Hempenstall, Managing Director, Rheem (MEA) said, “Rheem is ever-proud to be partnering with Leminar Air Conditioning Company again. The distributorship agreement will enable Rheem to ensure the availability of premium air and water heating solutions for customers in the UAE while enabling us to further expand our market presence through Leminar’s extensive distribution channels.”

Speaking about the agreement, Pramodh Idicheria, Chief Operating Officer, Leminar Global said, “We are incredibly happy to fortify our over thirty-year long successful collaboration with Rheem through our latest distributorship agreement. The partnership will enable both companies to continue to jointly cater to the needs of the UAE market and bring a more extensive selection of futuristic air and water turnkey solutions to the region through Rheem’s wide range of products in both sectors. We look forward to replicating the success story we had in the air-conditioning arena for water heating products segment as well.”

Kartik Raval, General Manager, Leminar Air Conditioning Company said, “Leminar’s partnership with Rheem will allow it to offer innovative and sustainable water heating solutions including residential, central, solar, heat pumps and commercial water heaters to the community in the UAE. The agreement will enhance Leminar’s ability to meet the growing requirements of the HVAC & Plumbing industries while offering seamless one-stop-shop water and air solutions to our customers.”

About Rheem

Founded in 1925, Rheem® innovates new ways to deliver precise temperatures while saving energy and water and supporting a more sustainable future. Rheem is America’s #1 water-heating brand with products available in more than 80 countries. Paloma Co., Ltd.® of Nagoya, Japan, acquired the iconic Rheem brand in 1988. Today the company’s portfolio of premium brands includes Rheem®, Raypak®, Ruud®, Eemax®, Richmond®, Splendid®, Solahart® and EverHot™ as well as commercial refrigeration brands Russell®, Witt®, ColdZone® and Kramer®, which are part of the Heat Transfer Products Group (HTPG®) division and most recently Friedrich, an industry leader in high-end air conditioning solutions.

About Leminar Air Conditioning Company

Established in Dubai in 1991, Leminar Global, a member of the reputed Al Shirawi Group of Companies, is one of the largest HVAC & Plumbing Solution providing companies in the Middle East, with offices in the UAE, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait and Egypt. The company represents some of the leading brands in the industry such as Rheem, S&P , Weicco, Hattersley, Frese, Clima Uno, Mueller, Tecnair, Armacell, Kimmco Isover, Zurn, Wade, Emerson, Winters, Nefit Industrial, General Pumps and more. For more information, please visit www.leminar.net.

