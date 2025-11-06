Spanning over 1 million sq.ft., the comprehensive mobility and green energy solutions facility will integrate automotive industry supply chain needs, creating 700+ jobs upon its launch in 2027

DUBAI, UAE: Legend Holding Group has entered an agreement with Dubai Industrial City, part of TECOM Group PJSC, to establish a comprehensive mobility and green energy solutions facility in the region’s leading manufacturing and logistics hub. The facility, spanning more than 1 million sq.ft., will serve as a one-stop solution for the mobility sector by integrating automotive industry supply chain needs, reinforcing Legend Holding Group’s commitment to the UAE market.

Legend Holding Group will invest AED 300 million towards the development and operations of the hub, which is scheduled to launch in 2027. The project will create more than 700 jobs across a range of specialisms, from sales professionals and assembly line experts to engineers, servicing technicians, and back-office functions.

“Bolstering the mobility sector is essential to advancing future-focused growth, and we welcome Legend Holding Group’s integrated hub to Dubai Industrial City,” said Saud Abu Alshawareb, Executive Vice President of Industrial at TECOM Group, on behalf of Dubai Industrial City. “This hub will not only bolster the UAE’s manufacturing capabilities but also significantly enhance the automotive supply chain within the region. Our robust infrastructure and strategic location are designed to support such ambitious projects that foster innovation and create a thriving manufacturing ecosystem aligned with the visionary Operation 300bn, Make it in the Emirates, and Dubai Economic Agenda ‘D33’ strategies.”

“Our investments mark a strategic vision to position Legend Holding Group as a leader in automotive and mobility, leveraging innovative automation solutions. Together with Dubai Industrial City’s team, we are shaping a future where Legend becomes one of the most trusted names in the industry; a one-stop destination for all mobility needs and beyond,” said Mira Wu, Co-Founder and Vice Chairperson of Legend Holding Group. “This state-of-the-art facility is designed to be a landmark in Dubai Industrial City, serving as a comprehensive ecosystem for the automotive sector, encompassing the total supply chain from sales to aftersales as well as sustainable energy solutions and localised manufacturing. We’re investing in Dubai’s future through this project to drive innovation towards a greener, more connected automotive landscape.”

The integrated hub will feature dedicated assembly line zones for Legend Motorcycles, which will assemble 15,000 EV and non-EV industrial motorcycles bearing the ‘Made in UAE’ brandmark each year, in addition to Legend Motors’ aftersales services for numerous dealerships under the brand, encompassing gasoline, electric vehicle (EV), and plug-in hybrid EV (PHEV) models. The hub will also include spaces for pre-owned vehicle market specialist Legend AutoHub handling more than 200,000 Vehicles a year, and EV charging operator Legend Green Energy Solutions. Moreover, demonstrating Legend Holding Group’s brand mission to foster a sustainable future, the facility will be equipped with advanced solar panels to generate clean energy and improve its consumption mix.

Established in 2008, Legend Holding Group serves more than 1 million customers each year across Asia, the Americas, Europe, and Africa specialised in the automotive, logistics, green energy, media and tourism, oil and gas, and technology sectors. Aiming to bridge trade between China and the UAE across various industries, the group selected Dubai Industrial City for the development of its integrated hub to leverage the district’s proximity to key transport networks such as Al Maktoum International Airport and Jebel Ali Port. Home to an Etihad Rail freight terminal, the district is the address of more than 1,100 customers and 350+ operational factories and offers unparalleled access to regional and international consumer markets from Dubai through its intelligently designed masterplan featuring six sector-oriented zones.

Dubai Industrial City has strengthened the UAE’s and Dubai’s manufacturing landscape for more than 20 years through sector-specific infrastructure, including industrial lands and storage and logistics spaces. The region’s leading manufacturing and logistics hub is part of TECOM Group’s portfolio of business districts, which include Dubai Internet City, Dubai Media City, Dubai Production City, Dubai Studio City, Dubai International Academic City, Dubai Knowledge Park, Dubai Design District (d3), and Dubai Science Park.