BEIRUT – The Lebanese Minister of Labor, HE Mr. Moustafa Bayram, has inaugurated the Technology and Skills Training Hall, which was equipped in cooperation between Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global), Huawei and the American University of Science and Technology (AUST) in Beirut.

During the ceremony, the Minister expressed his pride in the three-institutions cooperation, underlining the continuous support of HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, TAG.Global founder and chairman, to the Ministry, including the provision of 67 free of charge laptops, an initiative that saved the Ministry tens of thousands of dollars to implement.

Based on the existing cooperation between the University and Huawei, AUST Vice President, Dr. Riad Sakr, stated that the Center is dedicated to training everyone, especially public sector employees, in the field of Information and Communications Technology ICT) under the supervision of the Ministry of Labor to enhance their ICT-related skills, knowledge, and expertise.

For his part, Mr. Burhan Al Ashkar, representative of Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh for Culture and Media in Lebanon, said that Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh’s contribution to complete the equipment of this Hall is part of his responsibilities towards Lebanon, pointing to the readiness of TAG.Global Digital Training Platform to offer its 300 training programs to meet the training needs of the Ministry’s employees.

He continued by announcing the opening of the Talal Abu-Ghazaleh for Technology (TAGTech) factory in Lebanon at the beginning of 2024 to be the first of its kind in the country, that manufactures and produces a range of state-of-the-art technological devices including laptops, tablets, and smartphones at the headquarters of the Lebanese University.

Meanwhile, Mr. Mohammad Sharara, representative of Huawei, expressed the Company’s pride in such cooperation, reaffirming its ongoing role in the field of training programs, especially in the areas of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), and the perspectives of the Fifth Generation Mobile Communications, among other cutting-edge applications and technologies that have become more of a necessary.