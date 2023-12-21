Jeddah, Saudi Arabia – World-class Lebanese restaurant Amar, known for its authenticity, exquisite culinary offering, and dining experience, has opened its first branch in Saudi Arabia at a stunning custom-built location in the heart of Jeddah Tahlia Street, within Jeddah walk.

Amar, the renowned restaurant that has captured the hearts of many in Lebanon showcases a wonderful blend of contemporary design, elegant ambiance, and unparalleled delicacies.

Amar, renowned for its sophisticated blend of contemporary design, elegant ambiance, and exquisite delicacies, has become a go-to destination for progressive Lebanese cuisine. The restaurant introduces a unique concept to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: "The Cloud," an artful masterpiece created by international artist Jacopo Foggini. This masterpiece consists of dreamy, colorful lighting within polycarbonate, adding a touch of enchantment to the dining experience.

The opening of the magnificent new outlet on Tahlia Street was celebrated at a glamorous event hosted by Mr. Yasser Sharbatly, Vice Chairman of Al Nahla Group and Chairman of Hospitality & Hotels sector, Mr. Hassan Sharbatly, CEO of Al Nahla Hospitality, and Mr. Karl Atallah, CEO and Founder of the Amar chain of restaurants. The inauguration attracted a diverse audience, including businessmen, local dignitaries, social celebrities, and media representatives who enjoyed the high-end hospitality provided by Amar.

Mr. Yasser Sharbatly emphasized the significance of the food and beverage sector in Saudi Arabia, stating, "The Kingdom's Vision 2030 is an ambitious one that aims to achieve comprehensive development in various fields, including raising the quality of life for citizens. We are pleased to be part of that growth as the F&B market in the Kingdom of Arabia is expected to grow significantly."

Meanwhile, Mr. Hassan Sharbatly expressed: “We are thrilled to open the first branch for Amar in Saudi Arabia as we are confident that Amar will redefine the luxury dining experience in the heart of Jeddah.”

From his side, Karl Atallah said: “We are extremely delighted to witness Amar open its doors in Jeddah. Along with our partner Al Nahla Hospitality, we are committed to offering our customers genuine Lebanese hospitality. We are delighted to be the latest addition to the vibrant dining scene of Saudi Arabia.”

Amar restaurant promises a meticulously designed culinary journey that combines classic Lebanese cuisine with a modern flair. Each dish reflects careful ingredient selection and skillful preparation, guaranteeing a delightful supper for every guest. The beautiful presentation of food reflects the rich legacy of Lebanese aesthetics, contributing to the restaurant's distinct dining experience.

Amar marks the first venture of Al Nahla Hospitality, a part of the prestigious Al Nahla Group, known for pioneering and innovating in the Saudi hospitality industry. Al Nahla Hospitality is dedicated to introducing fresh global culinary trends to Saudi Arabia, ensuring an excellent and unforgettable dining experience.

As a pillar in the Saudi and regional markets, Al Nahla Group plans to expand its footprint in the hospitality industry by 2024. The Group intends to introduce new prestigious brands, including acclaimed Moma Group restaurants such as Manko, Noto, Café Laperouse, and Mimosa, to further solidify its status as a hospitality leader.

Al Nahla Group, one of the region's oldest family-run companies, aspires to be a leading, socially responsible investment company, diversifying the Saudi economy and contributing significantly to the achievement of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030.