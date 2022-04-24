Kuwait City – The Communication & Information Technology Regulatory Authority (CITRA) has granted the license of “Cloud Service Provider” to LEAN, a Kuwait based private-cloud services provider that offers Virtual Data Centers, Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS), and Backup as a Service (BaaS) solutions.

The “Cloud Service Provider” license, which is new in Kuwait, the first of which was issued to LEAN following an extensive review of the company’s technical capabilities, cloud infrastructure robustness, security policies and safeguards, data handling and storage procedures, as well as technical and security certifications. CITRA’s review process ensures that LEAN, as well as other cloud service providers that will follow, are in strict compliance with Kuwait’s data sovereignty and security requirements, and are in keeping with international data protection best practices.

Speaking on behalf of LEAN, Mr. Fajhan Almutairi, CEO, said: “Earning the first “Cloud Service Provider” license from CITRA is an accomplishment everyone at LEAN is proud of. Since the company’s inception, we’ve had a vision for what we could do to help develop enterprise cloud services in Kuwait. We’ve been able to deliver this vision to our clients across a broad cross-section of businesses including the financial, food & beverage, healthcare , and retail sectors.”

Mr. Almutairi went on to praise the members of the LEAN organization saying: “Earning the “Cloud Service Provider” license would not have been possible without the incredible efforts of everyone at LEAN. Our technical team has done a masterful job of developing our cloud infrastructure, and applying cutting-edge security technologies and processes in order to safeguard client data. And our Service Management Center team has worked 24/7 to ensure the quality of our support remains excellent throughout our relationship with our clients.”

LEAN’s adherence to international best practices has been a foundational goal and commitment since the company’s founding in 2019. This commitment is evidenced by the company earning the ISO / IEC 27001: 2013 Information Security Management Certificate, as well as the ISO 27017 Cloud Information Security Certificate. The ISO certifications are formal acknowledgements of the strength of LEAN’s data security policies and procedures, which is crucially important as we live in a time of ever increasing danger from ransomware and other cyber threats.

About LEAN:

LEAN is a Kuwait-based cloud service provider specializing in Virtual Data Center and Data Protection services. The company's goal is to empower local businesses of all sizes throughout their digital transformation journey while setting a new standard in customer service.

With its experienced technical team, LEAN strives to achieve the most advanced and flexible solutions to meet its customers' needs.