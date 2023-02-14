Fresno, California – RedSea, the sustainable AgTech business whose pioneering technology enables commercial farming in hot climates globally, announces it has won a prestigious ASABE AE50 award - presented at the American Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineers’ (“ASABE”) 2023 conference in California.

ASABE honors the 50 most innovative technologies and systems in agriculture and food, and this award reinforces RedSea’s reputation as a world leader in sustainable agriculture technology.

RedSea’s proprietary Iyris Heat Blocking Greenhouse Roof was selected by ASABE’s panel of engineers for its excellence, innovation, and impact on the agricultural market. The technology embedded in the Iyris Heat Blocking Greenhouse Roof was developed and patented by RedSea Co-Founder and Chief Engineer, Derya Baran, who is also an Associate Professor of Material Science at King Abdullah University of Science and Technology. Through the rigor of science, Professor Baran’s ongoing research builds a pipeline of cutting edge technologies to be scaled commercially in RedSea.

Ryan Lefers, Co-founder and CEO of RedSea, said:

“We are extremely proud to receive this accolade from ASABE - a prestigious name in agriculture engineering and technology - and be recognized for our one-of-a-kind innovation. Our Iyris Heat Blocking Greenhouse Roof is one of many RedSea solutions delivering a great impact for growers - encouraging higher crop yields and promoting profitability – whilst doing so sustainably.

“The prestige of this award affirms the quality of our solutions. As we continue to expand globally and extend our range of products, we look forward to setting the highest of standards in sustainable agriculture technology.”

The Iyris Heat Blocking Greenhouse Roof is a controlled environment agriculture (CEA) solution. Its proprietary nanomaterial blocks near infrared solar radiation, allowing photosynthetic active radiation to pass through. This prevents a percentage of solar heat from entering the greenhouse - mitigating energy expenditure on cooling, saving water, and extending the growing season in hot climates - which promotes sustainable growth of high-quality fruits and vegetables. In recent tests, iyris Heat Blocking Roof was proven to reduce energy expenditure and water consumption by more than 25%.

As climate change continues to claim fertile land globally, and environments become hotter, RedSea’s innovation is crucial in addressing food insecurity. The Company’s technology is now deployed and being used by growers in seven countries globally. Under its Red Sea Farms brand, RedSea is also supplying major retailers across KSA with high-quality produce, enabled by its solutions.

The company also has a growing portfolio of high-profile partnerships, including building sustainable farm facilities with leading developer - Red Sea Global, and Abu Dhabi’s leading fresh produce and AgTech company - Silal.

In addition to the Iyris Heat Blocking Greenhouse Roof, RedSea’s platform of proprietary technologies includes resilient plant science and genetics; cultivating robust new rootstocks able to thrive in hot climates and with saltwater; cooling systems yielding significant energy and water savings; and a data enterprise remote monitoring and control system.

-Ends-

Further information

Thoburns

Johanna Lawson-Dick

j.lawsondick@thoburns.com

About RedSea