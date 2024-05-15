PHOTO
- As a way of giving back, one placement will be awarded to an Emirati, while the other will go to someone educated in the UAE
- Having enjoyed rapid growth in the last two years, DUNE | 23 won Bronze in the Best Agency category at last week’s Middle East Sports Industry Awards
Dubai, UAE: MENA-based agency, DUNE | 23, has launched a Student & Graduate Programme focused on giving back to the region, where successful applicants will earn an opportunity to develop their skill set across areas such as Marketing & Communications and Commercial Partnerships.
The Programme will see two students (between school and University, or on a placement year) or graduates (recently finished University) spend between six months and one year with DUNE | 23, working across all departments to gain a deeper understanding of how the industry operates at all levels.
The Programme will run each year with successful applicants given a platform to showcase their talents with the goal of moving on to a full-time role with DUNE | 23, who picked up the Bronze prize in the Best Agency category at last week’s Middle East Sports Industry Awards.
As a way of giving back, at least one of the placements will be awarded to an Emirati, with the other going to somebody who has been educated in the UAE.
A leading Sport & Entertainment agency, DUNE | 23 has worked on multiple high-profile events across the MENA region, including the DP World Tour Championship, Abu Dhabi Showdown Week, Dubai Invitational, Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open, Autonomous Racing League, Ed Sheeran’s ‘+ - = ÷ x’ Tour, Formula Woman, BRED by Hypebeast, Dubai Comedy Festival, BLAST Premier Esports Festival and the Open Fire Food Festival by Steve Harvey.
Lloyd McMillan, DUNE | 23 Managing Partner who oversees the Marketing & Communications department, said: “We are delighted to announce our Student & Graduate Programme, which we have been working on extensively behind the scenes for many months, to ensure the opportunity afforded was as beneficial as possible.
“As a regional-based company, we believe it is imperative to acknowledge the opportunities afforded to us, by giving back and helping to develop young talent progress in their careers.
“This is a fantastic opportunity, giving those with a passion for the Sport & Entertainment industry a chance to join our highly successful team and enhance their skill set significantly, while gaining experience working on some of the region’s biggest events.”
Jamie Hosie, fellow DUNE | 23 Managing Partner responsible for the Commercial Partnerships side of the business, added: “DUNE | 23 has grown at a rapid rate over the last two years, building up a hugely impressive list of clients and cementing our reputation as one of the MENA region’s leading Sport & Entertainment agencies.
“Creating and implementing a Student & Graduate Programme, aimed at developing UAE talent, is a natural next step in our journey.
“We look forward to welcoming the successful applicants into the DUNE | 23 family and watching them flourish as part of our talented team.”
From a Marketing & Communications perspective, the successful applicants will learn about key aspects of the role such as PR & Communications, Social Media, Content Creation, Digital Media and Experiential & Community.
They will also gain extensive knowledge of the day-to-day skills required when working in Commercial Partnerships, such as generating leads, shaping proposals, researching current market trends, and attending new business pitches.
To apply, please contact hello@dune23.me, providing details about your experience and why you would be suitable for the position.
The deadline for applications is 31st May 2024.
ABOUT DUNE | 23
Born from the dunes of the Middle East, DUNE | 23 is igniting the region’s passion for sport & entertainment through unrivalled Marketing & Communications and Commercial Partnerships.
With its headquarters in Dubai, DUNE | 23 boasts a strong presence across the MENA region.