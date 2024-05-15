As a way of giving back, one placement will be awarded to an Emirati, while the other will go to someone educated in the UAE

Having enjoyed rapid growth in the last two years, DUNE | 23 won Bronze in the Best Agency category at last week’s Middle East Sports Industry Awards

Dubai, UAE: MENA-based agency, DUNE | 23, has launched a Student & Graduate Programme focused on giving back to the region, where successful applicants will earn an opportunity to develop their skill set across areas such as Marketing & Communications and Commercial Partnerships.

The Programme will see two students (between school and University, or on a placement year) or graduates (recently finished University) spend between six months and one year with DUNE | 23, working across all departments to gain a deeper understanding of how the industry operates at all levels.

The Programme will run each year with successful applicants given a platform to showcase their talents with the goal of moving on to a full-time role with DUNE | 23, who picked up the Bronze prize in the Best Agency category at last week’s Middle East Sports Industry Awards.

As a way of giving back, at least one of the placements will be awarded to an Emirati, with the other going to somebody who has been educated in the UAE.

A leading Sport & Entertainment agency, DUNE | 23 has worked on multiple high-profile events across the MENA region, including the DP World Tour Championship, Abu Dhabi Showdown Week, Dubai Invitational, Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open, Autonomous Racing League, Ed Sheeran’s ‘+ - = ÷ x’ Tour, Formula Woman, BRED by Hypebeast, Dubai Comedy Festival, BLAST Premier Esports Festival and the Open Fire Food Festival by Steve Harvey.

Lloyd McMillan, DUNE | 23 Managing Partner who oversees the Marketing & Communications department, said: “We are delighted to announce our Student & Graduate Programme, which we have been working on extensively behind the scenes for many months, to ensure the opportunity afforded was as beneficial as possible.

“As a regional-based company, we believe it is imperative to acknowledge the opportunities afforded to us, by giving back and helping to develop young talent progress in their careers.

“This is a fantastic opportunity, giving those with a passion for the Sport & Entertainment industry a chance to join our highly successful team and enhance their skill set significantly, while gaining experience working on some of the region’s biggest events.”

Jamie Hosie, fellow DUNE | 23 Managing Partner responsible for the Commercial Partnerships side of the business, added: “DUNE | 23 has grown at a rapid rate over the last two years, building up a hugely impressive list of clients and cementing our reputation as one of the MENA region’s leading Sport & Entertainment agencies.

“Creating and implementing a Student & Graduate Programme, aimed at developing UAE talent, is a natural next step in our journey.

“We look forward to welcoming the successful applicants into the DUNE | 23 family and watching them flourish as part of our talented team.”

From a Marketing & Communications perspective, the successful applicants will learn about key aspects of the role such as PR & Communications, Social Media, Content Creation, Digital Media and Experiential & Community.

They will also gain extensive knowledge of the day-to-day skills required when working in Commercial Partnerships, such as generating leads, shaping proposals, researching current market trends, and attending new business pitches.

To apply, please contact hello@dune23.me, providing details about your experience and why you would be suitable for the position.

The deadline for applications is 31st May 2024.

-Ends-

For media enquiries, please contact:

DUNE | 23

Basma Khalifa

Basma.khalifa@dune23.me

ABOUT DUNE | 23

Born from the dunes of the Middle East, DUNE | 23 is igniting the region’s passion for sport & entertainment through unrivalled Marketing & Communications and Commercial Partnerships.

Winner of the Bronze prize in the Best Agency category at the 2024 Middle East Sports Industry Awards, DUNE | 23 has worked on multiple high-profile events across the MENA region, including the DP World Tour Championship, Abu Dhabi Showdown Week, Dubai Invitational, Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open, Autonomous Racing League, Ed Sheeran’s ‘+ - = ÷ x’ Tour, Formula Woman, BRED by Hypebeast, Dubai Comedy Festival, BLAST Premier Esports Festival and the Open Fire Food Festival by Steve Harvey, plus many more.

With its headquarters in Dubai, DUNE | 23 boasts a strong presence across the MENA region.