Ras Al Khaimah, UAE,: Marking the next chapter in tourism marketing, Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RATKDA) unveils an all-new brand campaign at the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2022.

Building on the successful launch of its new vision and brand identity at last year’s ATM, RAK Calling uses integrated social media platforms to follow a group of influencer friends as they discover the nature Emirate. In collaboration with renowned content creators from Europe and the Middle East, the digital-first campaign showcases the diversity of Ras Al Khaimah and a myriad of tourism experiences across its pristine beaches, lush mangroves, sprawling deserts and majestic mountains. Locations include the beautiful Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah and Jebel Jais, the UAE’s highest peak, with its iconic zipline, unique dining experience Puro 1484 and new and upcoming attractions Jais Wings, RAK Airventure, Jais Sledder and the Wingsuit Diving Platform taking center stage.

Appealing to those who cherish responsible, meaningful and truly memorable experiences in the new era of travel, RAK Calling will resonate with those seeking ‘a sense of place’ and wanting to ‘live their moments.’ It joins several other leading and emerging destinations that have focused on purposeful, engaging content, including Iceland and New Zealand. Launched today (9th May), creative assets will be released in the Middle East and Europe across multiple languages via digital and social media channels.

“This campaign marks an exciting next step in providing visitors with immersive content that not only highlights our iconic locations but also gives a sense of how Ras Al Khaimah can make you feel,” said Raki Phillips, Chief Executive Officer of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority. “We recognise how important different mediums are in creating something that can easily be understood and remembered by intended audiences. We saw this first-hand when we launched our new brand identity last year with a razor focused approach that was instrumental in helping us achieve almost pre-pandemic visitor numbers in 2021. With RAK Calling, we are on the cusp of the metaverse; it's an exciting new chapter in the destination’s virtual presence.”

He further added: “This campaign also represents other emerging destinations that don’t have large scale budgets but can creatively work with content makers to develop something super compelling and relevant to today’s audiences.”

The new campaign stars Egyptian actor Sherif Fayed (@sheriffayed) paragliding over the Hajar Mountains in a teaser for the soon-to-be launched Jais Wings experience, as well as Saudi mountaineer Raha Moharrak (@rahamoharrak) experiencing the thrill of the Jebel Jais Flight and UAE-based radio host Kris Fade (@krisfade) rock climbing at Bear Grylls Explorers Camp. Other highlights include:

'Emirati batman' Khalifa Al Ghafri (@khalifa_alghafri_uae), Dani Roman (@daniroman_) and Marco Fuerst (@fuerstmarco) gliding over Jebel Jais from the Wingsuit Diving Platform - the first base jump platform in the UAE recently opened for professional base jumpers and wing suit flyers

(@khalifa_alghafri_uae), Dani Roman (@daniroman_) and Marco Fuerst (@fuerstmarco) gliding over Jebel Jais from the Wingsuit Diving Platform - the first base jump platform in the UAE recently opened for professional base jumpers and wing suit flyers Dany Neville (@danyneville) hosting a DJ set whilst soaring over Ras Al Khaimah with RAK Airventure, the Emirate’s new tethered hot air balloon experience

(@danyneville) hosting a DJ set whilst soaring over Ras Al Khaimah with RAK Airventure, the Emirate’s new tethered hot air balloon experience Jessica Kahawaty (@jessicakahawaty) and Enjy Kiwan (@enjykiwan) taking on the mountain biking trails at Jebel Jais

(@jessicakahawaty) and (@enjykiwan) taking on the mountain biking trails at Jebel Jais Mad Shadz (@madshadz) conquering his fears on the Jais Sledder, the region’s longest toboggan run

(@madshadz) conquering his fears on the Jais Sledder, the region’s longest toboggan run Arabian Gazelles (@arabiangazelles) taking on the picturesque mountain roads and hairpin bends

(@arabiangazelles) taking on the picturesque mountain roads and hairpin bends German model and reality television star Fiona Erdmann (@fionaerdmann) enjoying the view from 1484 by Puro, the highest restaurant in the UAE

As part of its digital-first approach, Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Authority has also unveiled two redesigned websites for the destination, reflecting the new brand identity announced last year. “We are constantly innovating to provide incredible and seamless experiences for our visitors, which starts even before they set foot in our beautiful Emirate. In the new era of travel, people research their destination in detail before making an informed choice. Our new websites give them a real feel for what our Emirate offers and provide both inspiration and details to make their visit truly memorable,” added Phillips.

To find out more about Ras Al Khaimah’s new campaign, check out YouTube or download directly HERE. Alternatively, check out the Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority stand at Arabian Travel Market, ME3310.

-Ends-

About Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA)

The Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) was established in May 2011 under the government of Ras Al Khaimah. RAKTDA aims to develop the Emirate’s tourism infrastructure and establish Ras Al Khaimah as a world-class destination for leisure and business travel, creating sustainable investment opportunities and enhancing the quality of life for its residents. In order to achieve its goals, the Authority has a government mandate to license, regulate and monitor the Emirate’s tourism and hospitality industry.

www.visitrasalkhaimah.com | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | LinkedIn | YouTube

Hashtag: #VisitRasAlKhaimah

For any media enquiries, please contact:

Asda’a BCW

RAK@bcw-global.com

Alka Winter

Vice President, Destination Marketing & Communications

news@raktda.com

Gehan Sidky

Senior Manager, Destination PR & Communications

news@raktda.com