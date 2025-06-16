Mediclinic Middle East is consolidating Mediclinic Al Noor Hospital into an expanded Mediclinic Airport Road Hospital, creating a comprehensive fully integrated medical campus backed by AED 120 million investment.

Abu Dhabi – Mediclinic Middle East, one of the UAE’s leading integrated private healthcare providers, announced today the consolidation of its two hospitals in the city of Abu Dhabi - Mediclinic Al Noor Hospital and Mediclinic Airport Road Hospital - into a single, integrated flagship medical powerhouse at an expanded Airport Road campus. This strategic integration will involve gradually phasing out operations at Mediclinic Al Noor Hospital, transferring clinical services and expertise to the enhanced Mediclinic Airport Road Hospital location, and further strengthening operational efficiency and service delivery. The new consolidated 265-bed facility, at more than 74,000 square metres and supported by an AED 120 million investment, represents a significant commitment to clinical excellence, advanced infrastructure and superior patient experience.

The expanded campus will benefit patients by giving them seamless access to a complete healthcare pathway, stretching from preventive and primary care, right through to the most specialised tertiary services. It brings together a larger network of medical experts, advanced medical technology, upgraded operating theatres and specialised units in areas such as oncology, cardiovascular, surgery, musculoskeletal, ophthalmology and women’s health, to deliver the highest standards of care within a connected, multidisciplinary environment emphasising quality, safety and patient experience.

Mediclinic’s decision to consolidate reflects our commitment to the Abu Dhabi Healthcare Strategic Plan and the Department of Health’s focus on world-class quality healthcare services, patient safety and experience. Our goal is to achieve optimal outcomes through greater opportunities for clinical collaboration and improved resourcing, whilst delivering an exceptional patient experience in a future-ready healthcare environment. Although Mediclinic Al Noor Hospital has proudly served generations of patients, its structural constraints limit its ability to evolve in line with Mediclinic Middle East’s vision for superior clinical care, advanced patient experience and state-of-the-art infrastructure. This strategic move enables Mediclinic to build upon the established trust and legacy of the Al Noor name while providing elevated services at a purpose-built facility aligned with international healthcare standards.

"After a comprehensive review of how we can best serve the future of healthcare in Abu Dhabi, we made the strategic decision to consolidate two of its most respected institutions - Mediclinic Al Noor and Mediclinic Airport Road Hospitals - into a single, integrated next-generation medical campus," said Hein van Eck, CEO, Mediclinic Middle East. "This consolidation aligns with our long-term vision and supports the government’s ambitions for a healthcare system rooted in innovation, quality and accessibility."

"This transition enables us to honour and preserve Al Noor’s extraordinary legacy while significantly enhancing patient care at the new, expanded Airport Road facility," added Van Eck. "We are undertaking this consolidation with immense care, humility and responsibility. Every patient, every team member and every relationship at Al Noor matters deeply to us. Our commitment to each of them remains unwavering, and we will proactively engage patients, staff and partners with personalised plans to ensure clarity, continuity and compassion throughout this process."

"I want to sincerely thank each physician, nurse, administrator, patient and family member who has walked through the doors of Mediclinic Al Noor Hospital. You are integral to its legacy, a legacy that will continue with pride and renewed purpose in this next chapter. Together, we are not merely building a hospital; we are creating a future that honours our past while embracing the possibilities ahead," concluded Van Eck.

Mediclinic remains deeply committed to the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi as a trusted healthcare partner within their supportive ecosystem, and to working with them to deliver their vision for improved access to high quality, integrated healthcare through clinical excellence and regulatory enhancement. This consolidation is a forward-thinking, strategic investment in long-term value, clinical innovation and the community we serve. The legacy of Mediclinic Al Noor Hospital lives on in a stronger, smarter and future-ready form.

Patient Support and Queries: The transfer of patients and healthcare teams is already underway. Mediclinic will contact directly all patients whose appointments are immediately affected. Patients requiring assistance or additional information can call 800 2027.