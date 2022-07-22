Designed to suit a digital lifestyle where a click of a button brings the medical comforts to the doorstep

65% increase in home healthcare in UAE, elderly care being the main service in demand

Medical care is seeing a significant shift from hospitals to homecare in the post pandemic era, home healthcare market to grow at an CAGR rate of 7.9% between 2022 and 2030

Dubai, UAE: With an increasing number of people requiring patient care at home, one of UAE’s leading healthcare services has now entered the Dubai market after making an impressive mark in Abu Dhabi. Pyramid Health Services, part of Hayat Health, under the umbrella of Ghobash Group, offers experienced and top-of-the-line medical care among paediatric, geriatric, and adult patients. The service, which has been operating for more than a decade in the UAE, offers healthcare across a wide spectrum, conveniently bringing the comfort of expert healthcare to a patient’s doorstep.

Services offered by PHS include home nursing, mother & baby care, wound management, catheter care, diabetes management, post operative rehabilitation, pain and medication management, physiotherapy, occupational and speech therapy, tracheostomy care and PCR test at home. Over the years, the PHS team of trained and licensed homecare nurses, therapists and doctors have provided 24/7 patient support, including a full fledge equipment at home for accelerated recovery.

According to a recent study, the global home healthcare market, which was valued at 320.6billion US dollars in 2021, will grow at a CAGR rate of 7.9% between 2022 and 2030. An increasing geriatric population and rising cases of long-term ailments, that require full-time medical attention, has given home healthcare a boost, more so because it is cost-effective compared to regular hospitalisation. Further, ready access to portable medical machines - such as heartrate monitors and respiratory aids – have also added to its appeal.

Another study by global management consulting firm McKinsey and Company adds that medical care has seen a significant shift from hospitals to homecare in the post pandemic era. Combined with growing investment in digital health market, the trend has caught on fast, particularly among patients with chronic conditions who are otherwise healthy but require constant monitoring. Moreover, services such as at-home Covid-19 test has helped to build trust in home healthcare.

Commenting on the initiative, Dr Ahmed Hussein, Managing Director & Board Member of Hayat Health said: “ In the UAE, we have seen a 65% increase in home healthcare with elderly care being the main service in demand. The world is now leaning towards a digital lifestyle where a click of a button should bring comforts home, instead of us venturing out for them. In the medical scenario, at-home patient care is one such trend, which does away long waiting time for appointments, significantly cuts down hospital visits, and trips for various medical tests. More importantly, it allows patients to recuperate within the comfort of their home with an exclusive attendant seeing to all their medical needs.

“At PHS, we take pride in our services that have won the trust of Abu Dhabi residents, and now promise to do same in Dubai. Over the years, we have showcased quality and efficiency combined with state-of-the-art technology, partnering with the best to ensure comprehensive support for patients' health and recovery, while providing the utmost convenience and ease to daily activities or requirements”.

Pyramid Health Services is accredited by Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF) which ensures the highest quality of patient care and satisfaction.