As the Middle East’s F&B industry continues to evolve, restaurants are increasingly turning to technology to enhance efficiency, reduce costs, and elevate customer experiences. Advanced tech solutions such as cloud-based restaurant management systems and point-of-sale solutions are reshaping how restaurateurs manage operations and boost profitability in a highly competitive market.

Foodics, a Saudi-born leading restaurant and financial management company in the Middle East, continues to drive profitability and efficiency for restaurants and F&B businesses across the MENA region through its innovative and comprehensive tech solutions. The tech company equips restaurateurs with the essential technology tools they need to thrive in today’s evolving industry.

In today’s F&B landscape, technology plays a significant role in addressing critical challenges faced by restaurant owners. Restaurants that embrace this technology are also heavily reaping its benefits which include streamlined operations, increased sales, reduced costs, reduced food wastage by optimizing resources, enhanced customer engagement and overall operational efficiency.

Foodics offers a comprehensive product suite that seamlessly covers all aspects of restaurant management, from front-of-house to back-of-house. Some key products and solutions include Foodics Online – an online, commission-free platform for restaurants that deliver, Kiosk – a self-ordering system that boosts revenue, Foodics Pay – a fast and secure payment system that simplifies transactions and speeds up payments, Customer Display Screen – a tool that reduces errors by displaying customers’ order details, Cashier and Sub-Cashier App – to streamline orders and reservations during peak hours.

For seamless back-of-house operations, the Kitchen Display Screen – a tool to optimize order processing and reduce food waste, Inventory and Warehouse Management – a system to provide real-time insights to prevent shortages or overstocking. Foodics Accounting – to enable restaurant owners to manage finances efficiently. With real-time data accessible through the Back Office, restaurant owners can also monitor sales, gain insights, analyze customer data all from a single dashboard, and make proactive decisions to support the restaurant’s success.

According to internal data, a Foodics client using its Customer-Centric Loyalty Program achieved a 5% increase in customer reactivation through targeted in-app discounts. Since implementing the Loyalty Program, the client’s customer base expanded by 54% in 2022, with an 8.1% rise in monthly user engagement. This data-driven approach has not only boosted sales but also strengthened customer loyalty, further solidifying Foodics’ position in the F&B industry as a key player in driving efficiency and increasing profitability for restaurants.

By streamlining operations to bring efficiency and maximize profitability for restaurants and F&B businesses, Foodics continues to transform the F&B industry in the Middle East with its advanced tech solutions.

To discover more about Foodics, please visit https://www.foodics.com/.