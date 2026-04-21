Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Leaders of Dubai-based unicorn companies have reaffirmed the emirate’s status as a global hub for digital innovation and technology-led growth. The senior executives highlighted Dubai’s forward-looking regulatory environment, advanced infrastructure, and ability to attract international talent as key factors strengthening its appeal for high-growth digital businesses.

They noted that Dubai has evolved into a strategic launchpad for ambitious companies, offering an agile business environment that supports innovation and enables expansion into regional and international markets. The business leaders also praised the strong alignment between the public and private sectors within Dubai’s digital ecosystem, supported by Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, one of the three chambers operating under Dubai Chambers.

Mohamad Ballout, CEO and Co-founder of Kitopi, commented: “Dubai’s digital ecosystem has been a major enabler of our growth. The city offers a strong combination of forward-looking regulation, world-class infrastructure, access to exceptional talent, and a business environment that makes it easier to build, test, and scale quickly. Its connectivity to regional and global markets has also been critical as we’ve expanded our ambitions beyond the UAE.”

Fernando Fanton, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Property Finder, stated: “Dubai is no longer just a place to set up a business; it is the place to build the future of your industry. The emirate’s sophisticated digital infrastructure and transparent framework allow us to test, iterate, and scale tools efficiently, while strong relationships with investors and regulators enable us to navigate complexity and turn insights into actionable solutions.”

Roman Axelrod, Founder and Managing Partner at XPANCEO, said: “Dubai is evolving into a new global magnet for innovation, echoing the early spirit of Silicon Valley; yet it does so while staying true to the principles on which it was built: transforming impossible challenges into strategic opportunities through global partnership. The real question for founders today is no longer whether Dubai can sustain ambitious scientific research and development; it’s whether your own ambition is bold enough to keep pace with Dubai’s vision.”

About Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy works to position Dubai as a global leader in the digital economy. Its mandate includes attracting companies, talent, and investment while creating a supportive environment for digital business growth.

Source: AETOSWire

Contacts:

Mohamad Mouzehem

mohamad.mouzehem@dubaichamber.com