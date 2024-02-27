Layalina and Inc. Arabia Magazine Goes Digital: Unveiling a New Chapter on PressReader.

Dubai, United Arab of Emirates —7awi Media Group, the leading digital media platform in the Middle East and North Africa is excited to announce the launch of Layalina and Inc. Arabia on the PressReader platform, marking a significant milestone in the magazines’ digital evolution.

Layalina, a beloved publication in the 7awi Media Group portfolio, has been a reliable source of lifestyle and entertainment content for its readers, while Inc. Arabia offering a new perspective on entrepreneurship, innovation, and business in the GCC region. By joining the PressReader platform, Layalina and Inc. Arabia are set to improve the online reading experience by providing unparalleled access to premium content in a dynamic and interactive digital format.

Anas Abbar, CEO of 7awi Media Group, expressed his excitement about the collaboration with PressReader, saying, "We are dedicated to ensuring that our content reaches audiences across all major platforms. Today, we are thrilled to announce that our premium content is being featured on PressReader. With PressReader, we take another significant step forward in fulfilling our mission of informing, entertaining, and inspiring our audience.”

Layalina and Inc. Arabia Digital Magazines are now available on PressReader. Readers can access the latest issue by visiting Layalina Magazine and Inc. Arabia Magazine respectively.

About "7awi Media Group”

7awi Media Group is a leading digital platform for media and advertising solutions targeting the Middle East and North Africa. "7awi" owns and manages a rich and varied group of electronic portals with more than 20 million monthly users and more than 100 million followers on the social media with offices in the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, and Egypt.

CONTACT Lovely Castillejo

COMPANY 7awi – AWI Global FZ LLC

EMAIL info@7awi.com

WEB www.7awi.com