London, UK / UAE : Lay & Wheeler, one of the UK’s oldest fine wine merchants and part of the Coterie Holdings Group, is proud to announce a new partnership with Truebell Marketing & Trading UAE, a leading importer and distributor of premium beverages in the United Arab Emirates. This partnership marks a significant step in Lay & Wheeler’s international growth strategy, bringing its extensive portfolio of fine wines to trade and private clients across the UAE’s rapidly growing market.

Founded in 1854, Lay & Wheeler has built a global reputation for curating exceptional wines from the world’s finest producers, with a heritage rooted in integrity, expertise, and personal service. Part of the Coterie Holdings Group, whose portfolio also includes respected names Hallgarten & Novum Wines, Coterie Vaults, Jera Wine, and Global Wine Solutions, Lay & Wheeler continues to expand its reach among discerning wine enthusiasts worldwide, and will operate as ‘Lay & Wheeler Middle East’ in the region.

Truebell, established in 1984, is one of the UAE’s most trusted names in marketing and trading, with deep local expertise and an extensive distribution network across hospitality, retail, and private client channels. Renowned for its long-standing commitment to quality, service, and strong relationships with both international brands and local partners make Truebell an ideal partner for Lay & Wheeler’s entrance into the region.

Through this partnership, Lay & Wheeler and Truebell will offer a carefully curated selection of fine wines to meet growing demand from the UAE’s sophisticated and dynamic consumer base. Together, the two companies will provide a seamless experience for trade and private clients, combining Lay & Wheeler’s heritage and wine knowledge with Truebell’s established presence and distribution capabilities.

“We are delighted to partner with Truebell, whose reputation and expertise in the UAE complements our own values and ambitions perfectly,” said Michael Saunders, CEO of Coterie Holdings. “This collaboration allows us to share our passion for fine wine with a market that continues to thrive and evolve, creating exciting opportunities for collectors, connoisseurs, and the hospitality sector alike.”

Marek Sheridan, Managing Director of Truebell added, “Lay & Wheeler’s history and dedication to excellence align perfectly with Truebell’s mission to bring the world’s best brands to the UAE. With the country’s economy continuing to grow and diversify, we see tremendous potential for fine wine, and we are excited to bring Lay & Wheeler’s exceptional portfolio to our clients.”

This partnership represents a significant milestone for both companies, underlining their shared commitment to quality, partnership, and growth in one of the world’s most dynamic economic regions.

The move reflects Coterie Holdings’ strategic ambition to extend its global footprint and support the development of new markets for fine wine, aligning with the region’s growing consumer sophistication and premiumisation trends.

About Lay & Wheeler:

Lay & Wheeler are one of England’s oldest fine wine merchants, established in 1854 and committed to offering the best fine wine experience for wine enthusiasts, collectors, and private clients, from buying to storing, selling and enjoying fine wine, Lay & Wheeler can help at every step. All Lay & Wheeler wines are available for sale on www.laywheeler.com. Lay & Wheeler specialise in Bordeaux, Burgundy, Rhône, Loire, South Africa, and Italy, and carry wines from many other areas, too, from Germany to Australia, New Zealand, and the USA. The best way to buy wine from Lay & Wheeler is by joining the loyalty program, Cellar Circle. Members enjoy access to special parcels, the best storage rates, and free delivery in the UK. Once joining, Cellar Circle members can work with a personal advisor. Membership is free. Lay & Wheeler is a trading business within the Coterie Holdings UK Group. For more information, please visit www.laywheeler.com.

About Coterie Holdings:

Coterie Holdings is a leader in fine wine and innovation. The Group comprises several leading businesses in the wine sector including: merchants Lay & Wheeler (www.laywheeler.com) and Hallgarten & Novum Wines (www.hnwines.co.uk), wine lending platform Jera Wine (www.jerawine.com), wine trading merchant Lay & Wheeler Trading (www.laywheelertrading.com) and the state-of-the-art Coterie Vaults storage facility (www.coterievaults.com), and superyacht sector supplier Global Wine Solutions (www.globalwinesolutions.com). Coterie Holdings aims to build a unique, market-leading fine wine group that meets the needs of stakeholders by delivering best-in-class service through the best people, most efficient processes, and advanced technology, linked together through one ecosystem. With a customer-centric approach, Coterie Holdings is redefining how wine enthusiasts buy, sell, and manage their collections. For more information, please visit: www.coterieholdings.com.

About Truebell Marketing & Trading:

Truebell’s journey started in 1984 in the food industry. Within a short space of time, Truebell became established as one of the preferred suppliers in the industry. Over the years they have diversified their business interests in food, beverages, hospitality, supplies, retail and duty free. Today, Truebell are recognised as a reputable, multifaceted business and are one of the largest independent food and licensed beverage importers in the UAE. Truebell’s operations worldwide are supported by a well-established distribution and logistics department. They utilize the most advanced stock monitoring systems and have large warehousing facilities with over 400,000 sq. ft. frozen, chilled, and ambient storage areas of bonded and duty paid warehousing at various locations within the UAE. Truebell take pride in offering outstanding customer service, performance and quality and their success is attributed to over one thousand culturally diverse, passionate and experienced professionals. Truebell have wholesale operations across the UAE reaching every retail customer in the UAE. They have four warehouses to efficiently serve customers including bonded and duty paid warehousing. Truebell have retail operations in Ras al Khaimah, Abu Dhabi, Umm Al Quwain and Fujairah and export to permitted Gulf nations and Africa. They currently carry over 6,000 SKUs across all liquor categories, comprising of global leading brands from Heineken, Bacardi, Pernod Ricard, Brown Forman to name a few.