Elite Life for Asset and Residential Community Management (Elite Community, Asset, Property, Facility, and Lifestyle Management) announced today the official launch of its operations in the Egyptian market, offering integrated solutions for the management, operation, and maintenance of facilities in accordance with the highest standards of efficiency and sustainability. The company provides comprehensive solutions covering all aspects of operating, managing, and servicing residential, commercial, administrative, and recreational projects.

The company was founded by Eng. Ahmed Thabet, who possesses extensive experience in real estate, commercial, and touristic development. Elite Life represents an extension of the vision of Q Group, and Elite Life is driven by its belief that smart facility management is the key to preserving asset value and ensuring its sustainability.

The company also believes that proper project management is the only means to preserve — and even increase — the investment value of any project, while unprofessional management leads to a decline in real-estate value over time. Therefore, Elite Life works closely with its partners to maximize the value of their investments and real-estate projects and to preserve them over the long term.

Elite Life’s mission is to create value through smart, reliable, and sustainable facility management that supports client success, while its vision aims to redefine facility management through innovation, sustainability, and efficiency — all of which shape the future of smart operations.

The company’s work is anchored in a set of core values that include: quality, excellence, sustainability, efficiency, and responsiveness, while offering a comprehensive package of services such as:

Hard FM (Technical Facility Management):

Electricity and plumbing, HVAC systems, elevators and lighting, preventive maintenance, and energy management.

Soft FM (Service Facility Management):

Cleaning and hospitality, security and surveillance, waste management and recycling, landscaping, and reception and administrative support services.

Eng. Ahmed Thabet said:

“At Elite Life, we believe that smart and proper facility management is the cornerstone of success in any real-estate project. We are pleased to begin our journey in partnership with major projects to provide a distinguished and sustainable operational experience that enhances the real-estate value of developments.”