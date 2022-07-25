Sliding doors on both sides of the vehicle enable easy access for loading and unloading

Dubai, UAE – Further building on its commitment to creating mobility for all and providing greater peace of mind for customers, Toyota has revealed the new LITE ACE in the Middle East. Pairing ample capacity and easy loading with fuel economy, the highly practical vehicle is set to redefine the region’s compact commercial vehicle segment.

The launch underlines Toyota’s focus on introducing vehicles that are not only equipped with a host of functional features, but also meet the growing demands of the brand’s discerning consumers. The new Toyota LITE ACE caters to a wide range of customers, including fleet businesses in need of compact commercial vehicles and last-mile delivery service providers in the region’s flourishing e-commerce market. With a 750-kg payload, 3.4 m3 of load space, and sliding doors on both sides, the vehicle offers outstanding loading capacity and comfort with practical and reliable performance.

Masaharu Tezeni, Chief Engineer of the new vehicle, said: “The new Toyota LITE ACE is on its way. Its reliability is highly valued by loyal customers in regions where it has already been introduced. We are confident businesses across the Middle East will also embrace the new vehicle’s many advantages. With features such as the powerful, economic engine and the suspension that provides a balance between increased stability when loaded and outstanding ride comfort, the new Toyota LITE ACE represents a complete solution for the safe, seamless, and cost-effective transportation of cargo.”

Kei Fujita, Chief Representative, Middle East and Central Asia Representative ‎Office, Toyota Motor Corporation, said: “We are delighted to launch the new Toyota LITE ACE in the region, which brings new levels of practicality, reliability, and efficiency to the compact commercial segment. Designed for those looking for ample loading capacity and passenger comfort, the Toyota LITE ACE offers a high degree of utility and greater peace of mind for drivers and businesses. I would like to thank our loyal customers in the region for their constant support and inspiration, which continue to motivate us to create ‘ever-better’ cars.”

The new Toyota LITE ACE has been designed to maximize loading capacity in a compact, easy-to-maneuver vehicle, while providing a comfortable driver and passenger experience. The front pillars are angled to create extra head clearance and more comfortable driving space, while the body features short overhangs that offer an outstanding field of vision at both the front and sides of the vehicle. Low steps just 425 mm in height enable smoother cabin entry, with a roomy foot area. Moreover, the placement of the gear shift lever next to the steering wheel also facilitates easy access to the front passenger seat. The vehicle’s large LED rear combination lamps enhance visibility for vehicles traveling behind in poor weather conditions, such as rain and fog, contributing to a safer driving experience.

The cockpit is designed to provide enhanced operability and visibility, creating greater convenience and peace of mind for the driver. Switches are located where they can be easily seen and reached from the driving position, while ample storage spaces are provided in various locations that prioritize usability. The comfortable seat positions offer a wide field of view for stress-free driving, with reclining and sliding seats helping reduce driver tiredness. The electric power steering also comes as standard to alleviate the driving burden. Additional features include manual air conditioning, power door locks and windows, a wireless door lock remote control, door grips and assist grips, and a DC12V/120W accessory socket.

With a low floor height of 620 mm and a spacious rear door entrance, the Toyota LITE ACE makes it easy to load and unload cargo from the hold. The vehicle also features large, 815-mm sliding doors on both sides, enabling users to load and unload cargo even in tight spaces. The square-shaped space is designed to allow the cargo to be loaded right to the corners. With a maximum length of 2,075 mm and a height and width of 1,305 and 1,495 mm, respectively, the cargo hold is capable of carrying cardboard boxes, tall objects, furniture, and other large cargo.

Delivering a dynamic driving experience, the new Toyota LITE ACE comes with a 1.5-ltr four-cylinder engine that generates a maximum output of 97 hp and 134 nm of torque. It incorporates Dual VVT-i (Variable Valve Timing-intelligent) technology, which continuously optimizes intake and exhaust valve timing in response to driving conditions for exceptional performance. The engine is mated to either a five-speed manual transmission or a four-speed automatic transmission for a smooth shifting experience with superior fuel efficiency.

As with any other Toyota model, safety remains a top priority for the new LITE ACE, with high-tensile strength steel used to increase the body rigidity. The vehicle also comes with a comprehensive array of safety features to protect the driver and passengers, including two front SRS airbags; Vehicle Stability Control (VSC); Anti-lock Braking System (ABS); Traction Control (TRC); Emergency Stop Signal (ESS); and Tire Pressure Warning System (TPWS), among others.

The new Toyota LITE ACE is available in two exterior body colors, namely Silver M.M. and White, while the seats come in dark gray. The vehicle has been fitted with 14-in steel wheels.

