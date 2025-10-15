Dubai, UAE: The Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) and Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences, announced the launch of the fifth edition of the Hamdan–ICESCO Award for the Development of Educational Facilities in the Islamic World. The Award is one of the leading joint initiatives aimed at supporting and recognizing efforts to improve learning environments across countries of the Islamic world and to enhance the sustainability and quality of educational infrastructure.

H.E. Dr. Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Executive Director of Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences stated: "We are proud to partner with ICESCO in advancing our shared goals of supporting education in the Islamic world through this Award and through the programs of the Hamdan–ICESCO Fund. This partnership embodies the Foundation’s vision and mission to elevate education to new horizons of excellence and innovation, grounded in the firm belief that education is the cornerstone of comprehensive development in the Islamic world and the pivotal driver of human development and future-making. Through close cooperation with ICESCO, we seek to foster a culture of institutional development and collective community action, and to encourage high-impact initiatives that make a tangible difference in the quality and sustainability of education. We view the development of educational facilities not merely as an infrastructure upgrade, but as a strategic investment in future generations—one that enables communities, strengthens their capacity for creativity and innovation, and builds a brighter future for the Islamic world."

According to the approved timeline, applications will open in October 2025, while introductory workshops about the Award will be held from November 2025 to March 2026. The application window will close on March 20, 2026. The judging process will continue during April and May 2026, with the winners to be announced in June 2026, and the official awards ceremony to be held later in the same year.

Hamdan–ICESCO Award for the Development of Educational Facilities in the Islamic World was launched in 2017 under the patronage of the late Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, with the aim of supporting ICESCO’s efforts to motivate and honor those engaged in voluntary and philanthropic initiatives in the field of education, and to encourage volunteer-driven efforts to develop and build new educational facilities. The Award also seeks to improve educational infrastructure across the Islamic world, and targets charitable organizations, voluntary institutions, donors, and philanthropists.

Applications may be submitted directly by the applicant or by nomination, by completing the application form in Arabic, English, or French via the official electronic system at: https://tahkeem.ha.ae/login.xhtml , no later than March 20, 2026.

Eligible applications will be referred to an international judging committee for evaluation, selection of the winners, and approval of the final results. The honorees will then be celebrated at an official ceremony organized by the Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences, in cooperation with ICESCO. The Award embodies the commitment of both institutions to strengthening the values of partnership and cooperation in advancing education by encouraging individuals and organizations to contribute to the creation of safe and stimulating educational facilities that keep pace with global developments and help achieve the Sustainable Development Goals in the education sector.

For inquiries and further information, please contact: hamdan.icesco.prize@ha.ae .