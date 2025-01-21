Manama, Bahrain – Investcorp, a leading global alternative investment firm, is pleased to announce the wider launch of its innovative application, Investcorp Wealth. Previously available only to existing Investcorp clients, the application has now been rolled out widely, offering all qualified investors, should they become a client, a seamless entry point into the world of alternative investments and Investcorp’s 40+ year history as a pioneer in private markets.

Investcorp Wealth provides investor clients with direct and real-time access to their account, asset class information and offerings, anytime, anywhere. The secure digital application will provide a gateway to private market investing through one convenient and user-friendly application.

Investors will be able to:

Access detailed information and analytics on their portfolio and investments.

Browse and subscribe to new investment opportunities.

Stay up to date on reports, documents, and the latest Investcorp news.

Conveniently view statements, distribution and capital call notices.

Customize application settings, review KYC documents and switch between accounts.

The application is available to download on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

The launch of Investcorp Wealth reflects Investcorp’s strategy to deliver a global digital platform offering. It also builds upon Investcorp’s long-standing history of making digital and fintech investments, such as those made through its Investcorp Technology Partners fund series, and its desire to deliver digital solutions to clients. Last week, Investcorp announced that it agreed to acquire Epipoli, a leading and fast-growing international alternative payments enabler, and that post-acquisition it will support its growth and international reach across Europe.

Yusef Al Yusef, Head of Distribution commented, “Investcorp Wealth empowers investors to thrive in today’s dynamic financial landscape. Investing should be rewarding and enjoyable, which is why we have designed Investcorp Wealth. The application gives eligible, qualifying investors the ability to actively manage their portfolio and keep up to date with the latest updates all through a secure and easy to use application.

“Advancing our robust global distribution platform and investing in the digitization of our business have been two of our key focus areas and I am pleased to announce the roll out of Investcorp Wealth. Along with our increasingly diversified client base across geographies and investor types, Investcorp Wealth represents another important milestone on these initiatives. We are excited to engage and serve our global clients in new and innovative ways.”

Yasser Al Khaja, Head of Projects & Business Management, Investcorp Private Wealth, commented, “As the asset management sector continues to evolve, embracing digitization is key to meeting the expectations of modern investors. Superior capability and user experience drive this evolution – Investcorp Wealth has already enabled more than $350 million of investments for current clients in this way, and we look forward to supporting more investor clients in realizing their financial ambitions.”

About Investcorp

Investcorp is a global investment manager specializing in alternative investments across four asset classes: Private Equity (Mid-Market Buyouts, Growth Investments, and GP Staking), Real Assets (Infrastructure and Real Estate), Credit (CLOs, Broadly Syndicated Loans & Structured Credit, and Middle-Market Direct Lending), and Liquid Strategies (Absolute Return Investments and Insurance Asset Management).

Since our inception in 1982, we have focused on generating attractive returns for our clients and seeking to create long-term value in our portfolio companies by adopting a disciplined investment process, employing talented professionals, and utilizing the resources of a global institution with an innovative approach.

We invest capital in our products and strategies, aligning interests with our clients and other stakeholders. We pursue sustainable value creation through our investments and in the communities in which we operate and take pride in partnering with clients to deliver tailored solutions for their needs.

Today, Investcorp manages approximately $53 billion in assets, including assets managed by third party managers. Investcorp has 14 offices in the US, Europe, GCC and Asia, including, India, China, Japan and Singapore and employs approximately 500 people from 50 nationalities globally.

For further information, visit http://www.investcorp.com/ and follow us @Investcorp on LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram

