Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain – BPay, Bahrain’s innovative digital wallet app, has released its supplementary virtual card offering for youth. The BPay Youth Card gives children the chance to manage their finances, save money and make their own spending decisions with comprehensive safeguards for both the BPay parent or account holder and youth user.

The BPay Youth Card gives the parent or account holder full access, control, and management to add funds, freeze, block or issue a new card with the added security of real time spends notifications. In parallel, youth users have access to only specific BPay features, and cannot add funds, send money internationally or top up international mobile accounts.

Samer Soliman, CEO of Arab Financial Services (AFS) which owns and operates BPay said: “The most effective financial literacy starts at a young age, and at AFS we are pleased to play a key role in developing the digital payments tools that engage youth while also imparting financial knowledge and financial management skills that will serve them well in future. Our product does this while also safeguarding its young users and giving parents and guardians complete oversight and security.”

Users can use the multilingual BPay app to purchase goods or services, to send and receive money peer-to-peer (sending money by CPR, telephone number of My QR code), store money for when they need it, store credentials for various payment instruments securely and digitally, remit money (send money internationally), pay bills (including school fees), support charities, use value-added services and more. With the BPay Youth Card, BPay is delivering on its promise to continually add services that support financial and social inclusion, making it available to all segments of the population in the Kingdom of Bahrain, including those with limited or no access to banking services.

BPay is a secure, easy-to-use, and fully featured payments app that is part of a Kingdom-wide initiative to make Bahrain cashless and supports the Kingdom of Bahrain’s government initiatives to drive digital transformation.

BPay is directly integrated into AFS Point of Sale (PoS) terminals using APIs for merchants and corporations – for efficient, convenient use. For consumers, BPay is accessed by smartphone users through a digital app available from any app play store (Google or iOS). Once they have set up the app, users can move funds to their BPay account via Benefit.

AFS is the Middle East and Africa region’s leading digital payment solutions provider and fintech enabler. Regulated by The Central Bank of Bahrain, and majority-owned by Bank ABC, AFS boasts numerous ground-breaking end-to-end digital payment services and solutions. These span debit, credit, and Islamic card processing, merchant acquiring, fintech, and a suite of state-of-the-art value-added services. Providing the highest quality payments solutions that are trusted by businesses, AFS has offices and data centers in Bahrain, Egypt, Oman, and the UAE. Its dedication to innovation has positioned AFS as a driving market force delivering a rich portfolio of payment solutions including popular digital mobile wallets, market-leading merchant acquiring services, Bahrain’s leading digital payroll solution, global contact centers and more.

About AFS:

Arab Financial Services (AFS) was formed in 1984 to provide payment products, services and expertise to banks and merchant groups and deliver customized payment solutions in an increasingly divergent, disruptive, and dynamic payment ecosystem.

AFS is owned by 37 banks and financial institutions, and serves over 60 clients in more than 20 countries across the Middle East and Africa. Today, AFS is the region’s leading digital payment solutions provider and fintech enabler. Regulated by the Central Bank of Bahrain, the Company’s ground-breaking, end-to-end payment services and solutions span debit, credit, and Islamic card processing, Merchant Acquiring, fintech and a state-of-the-art, value-added services suite. Providing the highest quality payments solutions that are trusted by businesses, AFS has offices and data centers in the Kingdom of Bahrain, Arab Republic of Egypt, Sultanate of Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

Visit www.afs.com.bh for more information and join the conversation on LinkedIn.

Media enquiries about AFS and its subsidiary companies can be directed to:

Name: Azza Mubarak Matar

Title: Head of Marketing and Communications

Email: pr@afs.com.bh