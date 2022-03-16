A passport to total exclusivity for those looking for luxury living and holiday stays in an island setting with only 45 minutes’ drive from Dubai International Airport

With scenic water views, vast open spaces spanning 70% of the total area, and unparalleled amenities, Falcon Island offers luxury residences unlike any other in the UAE

Ras Al Khaimah, UAE: Al Hamra, the leading lifestyle developer and investment company in Ras Al Khaimah, has announced the launch of an exclusive freehold luxury villa project – the Falcon Island - within the award-winning Al Hamra Village residential community.

Al Hamra’s focus has always been on developing and investing in upscale lifestyle experiences, quality products and services that exceed expectations, through its premier residential real estate, hospitality and leisure developments in Ras Al Khaimah. The launch of the island residential project, with a development value of AED1 billion, reaffirms the future development plans and vision of Al Hamra and the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah.

One-of-a-kind island development

Nestling within Al Hamra Village, this idyllic exclusive island community project offers stunning views of the turquoise Arabian Gulf, the lagoon, the golf course and the fully serviced marina with the Hajar Mountains at the backdrop.

The modern residential villa development offers a secure, exclusive and vibrant community designed for private living, staycations and holidaying. The idyllic island community can be reached both by land and sea, with ample parking spaces for cars and docking facilities for boats and yachts.

Falcon Island perfectly integrates ultra-chic architecture, open tranquil spaces and unparalleled amenities. The exclusive island living offered is akin to a lifetime vacation. Be it a regular weekend getaway from the hustle and bustle of the city or a relaxed, secure and peaceful retirement, Falcon Island offers it all.

In terms of ROI, one could look at it as an investment into a perfectly relaxed living, or as an asset that can bring in substantial returns over the years, with the property value appreciating, given the economic growth of Ras Al Khaimah.

Luxury island residences unlike any other in the UAE

Falcon Island is set to be completed within two years of its launch, which will be implemented in phases. The North Island will be unveiled as Phase 1 consisting of 240 villas, ranging from two to seven-bedrooms, with prices starting from AED 1.2 million.

The elegant villas offer 120 to 650m2 of living spaces stylishly decorated, with 2 to 7 en-suite bedrooms, and perfectly blend in the green well-landscaped plots of up to 1,000m2, some with their own exclusive beach and private pools.

The hallmark of the project is that 70 per cent of the island will be devoted to open spaces to deliver a lifestyle that surpasses all previous developments in the Emirate. It is adjacent to a world-class golf course and a 3-mile corridor with Al Hamra’s luxury hospitality portfolio that includes the likes of Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah and Ritz Carlton Al Hamra Beach.

Another significant highlight is the proximity to Al Hamra Marina and Yacht Club, featuring a ferry to and from the marina where you can park you boat and enjoy a ferry ride back home. The community includes amenities such as ladies-only swimming pool, fully equipped gym, a community centre, walking tracks and a tennis court.

The invite-only launch events have been scheduled across the UAE for potential investors, buyers, and brokers. With the exclusive quality and scale of the features and amenities on offer, Al Hamra aims to bring to end users the luxury and exclusivity of island living at a whole new level. Flexible payment options are available including upfront post-handover plans.

Bringing an iconic living experience

Benoy Kurien, Group CEO, Al Hamra, said: “The Falcon Island project is designed to bring an extraordinary take on an everyday essential offering exclusivity in every way. This is in alignment with Al Hamra’s vision of bringing many firsts and bests to Ras Al Khaimah supporting the Emirate’s economic growth, tourism strategy and liveability agenda.

“Our communities have been home to people from over 100 countries, bringing in a global and diverse lifestyle to Ras Al Khaimah. This mega-development will further underscore Al Hamra and Ras Al Khaimah’s credentials as a multicultural, safe, and progressive destination for its residents, investors, and visitors. The project will also take private living experience a notch higher. You have to own one to know you are part of something very exclusive.”

Al Hamra Village is a fully integrated gated community, one of very few in the UAE, with a championship golf club surrounded with lagoons on the banks of the Arabian Gulf, marina, yacht club and an array of F&B outlets and a shopping mall. Admired for the scenic vistas of the Arabian Gulf, Al Hamra Village offers direct beach access and has world-class amenities. The community is surrounded by high-end luxury hotels such as the iconic Waldorf Astoria, Ras Al Khaimah, Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Hamra Beach, and the upcoming Sofitel Al Hamra Beach Resort.

For more information on the new residential project, email: communications@alhamra or call 800 AL HAMRA. The launch date will be announced shortly.

Ras Al Khaimah, one of the seven emirates that form the UAE, is today the fastest-growing tourism and investment destination in the country. Year-round sunshine also makes Ras Al Khaimah the perfect destination – whether it is tranquil living, a weekend stopover from Dubai or an extended holiday break. Against a backdrop of the turquoise waters of the Arabian Ocean, it is a hotspot for all kinds of water sports, from the adrenaline rush of jet skis and water skiing to breath-taking sailing cruises. These are in addition to its natural beauty, the world’s largest zipline and other historic attractions. With 7,000 years of history, Ras Al Khaimah boasts a large number of fascinating cultural sites, beautiful mosques, ancient forts and a historic village. Ras Al Khaimah also offers a competitive business environment with more than 16,000 registered companies.