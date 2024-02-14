The latest generation Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen) features a beautiful new industrial design, intuitive home screen experience, upgraded processor, spatial audio, and a built-in smart home hub

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: (NASDAQ: AMZN) Amazon today announced that the all-new Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) will be available to ship to customers in Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Latest-generation Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen) will also start shipping in Glacier White–in addition to the Charcoal color that is already available to purchase in the UAE and KSA. Customers can enjoy richer, clearer audio-visual experiences – from video interactions to streaming content and more.

"Customers in Saudi Arabia and the UAE rely on Alexa for managing their smart homes, listening to the Quran, keeping up with the latest news, getting updated stock prices, or even catching up on the latest scores from their favorite sporting events." said Dr. Raf Bin Ameen Fatani, Regional General Manager, Alexa, MENA. “We’re thrilled to bring these latest-generation Echo Show devices to customers in UAE/KSA to give them more ways to experience Alexa, and we remain committed to providing hyper-localized experiences that enrich their lives.”

Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen)

Redesigned Speaker System and Deeper Bass

Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) features an entirely new speaker system, doubling the bass of the previous generation and delivering even clearer sound when listening to the Quran, podcasts, video content or music. The completely reengineered microphone array allows for clearer communications and better video interactions with friends and family, or to drop in on other Echo devices for a quick check-in.

Perfect for the Bedside Table

The 5.5” HD display is perfect for watching videos, catching up on news, checking the weather, streaming music, or seeing what's going on around the house with connected Ring or Echo devices. Customers can set alarms and timers with their voice and customize their morning routines to wake up with lights and an alarm that plays their favorite song.

Simplified Smart Home Control

Echo Show 5 supports Matter, making it easy to connect and control compatible smart home products across various brands like lights and air conditioning, even while away. Managing smart home devices is simpler than ever – customers can tap the screen to schedule routines or simply ask Alexa:

"Alexa, turn on the lights."

"Alexa, show me the front door."

"Alexa, set the air conditioning to 22 degrees."

Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen)

New Design, Spatial Audio, and built-in smart home hub

The new Echo Show 8 has been upgraded inside and out. A new industrial design, with edge-to-edge glass and soft curvatures, features an improved processor that delivers even faster display responses than the previous generation. An enhanced audio experience provides improved clarity and bass, with room adaptation technology and spatial audio processing for optimal room-filling sound. Video interactions are even better with a centered 13-megapixel camera, plus an enhanced audio pipeline which minimizes background noise from around the home.

Built with Privacy in Mind

Echo devices are designed with customer privacy in mind and include multiple layers of privacy controls. Echo devices include built-in camera shutters and a microphone on/off button. Customers have full control over their voice recordings and can view, hear, or delete them at any time.

To learn more about the features that provide transparency and control with Alexa, visit the Alexa Privacy Hub at

http://www.amazon.ae/alexaprivacy

http://www.amazon.sa/alexaprivacy

Pricing and Availability

Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) is available in the UAE and Saudi Arabia for AED 369.99 and SAR 399.99, respectively.

Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen) is available in the UAE and Saudi Arabia in Glacier White for AED 599.99 and SAR 699.99, respectively.

