Last Floor Productions has inked a multi-project deal with Eagle films to create original work with a unique edge for the region. The partnership is a major step forward for fresh, genre-driven concepts in the Arab world and beyond.

The pairing will present the best of what each company has to offer, with Last Floor Productions’ expertise in writing engaging and contemporary scripts and the world class production level of Eagle films. Eagle films is renowned for producing films of the highest calibre that has broken box-office records in the region. Eagle Films has also produced premium original series that have been critically and commercially acclaimed, broadcasting on the top platforms around the world.

About Last Floor Production

Founded in 2019 by three artists who share the same creative voice in scriptwriting and the creation of films, LFP is committed to deliver the stories of Arabs wherever they might be, in order to bring a range of Arab voices into the worldwide industry of entertainment.

Since their launch, LFP has created two successful television programs - Al Shak & Fixer - for the leading streaming platform in the Middle East MBC Shahid and has made content for brands and institutions including Apple and the Victoria & Albert Museum.

Their most recent project ‘It Gets Darker’ – A horror-comedy short, is winning awards and garnering acclaim throughout the world.

Last Floor Productions focuses on projects that bring diverse voices into the global entertainment industry, with a particular focus on Arab-focused and Arab-led projects.