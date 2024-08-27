Dubai Sports World wraps up its 14th edition on 5 September – don’t miss the final 10 days of fun and fitness

Enjoy a wide range of sports, inclusive events, and family activities before the season ends

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Sports World (DSW), the region’s largest indoor sports and fitness destination, is wrapping up the final days of its 2024 season. Organised by Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) in association with Dubai Sports Council (DSC), the 14th edition of DSW ends on 5 September, offering sports enthusiasts of all ages and abilities one last chance to take part in 9 final action-packed days of sports and activities.

This is the last call to visit DSW and enjoy the venue and all it has to offer with friends, colleagues and family. Featuring sports such as football, basketball, padel, table tennis, volleyball, badminton, cricket, tennis, teqball, and pickleball spread across 300,000 sq ft of indoor space. It’s also the last chance to work out in the free-to-use state-of-the-art gym, or enjoy areas designed for family fun such as Dubai Kids’ World

The venue is open daily from 8am right through to 12 midnight. For more information, follow Dubai Sports World on social media channels: Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube. Reserve a court on www.dubaisportsworld.ae or via the Dubai Sports World app.