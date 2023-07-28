The company celebrates its one-year anniversary by unveiling its 2.0 - a two-pillar strategic approach to spearhead the next era of the internet.



Dubai: Landvault, a leading metaverse tech company, marks its one-year anniversary, and reveals ‘Landvault 2.0’, a two-pillar approach to pioneer the next evolution of the internet.

Landvault embarked on a transformative journey after recognizing existing restrictions and sentiment shifts. Following extensive market research, including feedback from over 500 potential clients, paired with invaluable lessons from the 2023 metaverse winter, the company has honed its focus on providing a richer, fairer internet through the concept of the "3D internet."

Landvault experienced significant growth in 2022 as the metaverse rapidly evolved. Selling virtual worlds to Fortune 500 brands and having completed more than 200 projects for the world's largest companies, from Mastercard to Standard Chartered, and governments, Landvault has developed over 100 million square feet of experiences across platforms including The Sandbox and Decentraland.

However, the subsequent metaverse winter caused a shift in market dynamics. Many brands treated their presence in the metaverse as an experiment, withdrawing once the initial buzz wore off. This situation compelled Landvault to reconsider the metaverse's value proposition and identify new customer needs.

Building on the 'next-best to reality' vision, Landvault aims to pioneer the metaverse into the next evolution of media platforms - a 3-Dimensional internet. In response to this vision, Landvault’s research revealed three key requirements for the metaverse's success:

High-fidelity content that users can relate to and connect with.

Accessibility from all devices. For greater adoption, metaverse experiences must be easily discoverable and accessible.

Positive return on investment (ROI) to attract long-term engagement and business interest.

The company intends to lead the metaverse revolution in the MENA region by focusing on two key pillars:

The first pillar entails constructing a robust technology stack that accelerates the creation and monetization of metaverse experiences. Landvault is creating proprietary tools that enable creators and brands to easily create high-fidelity content while ensuring seamless monetization opportunities.

The second pillar focuses on bringing cutting-edge technology to the MENA region, where it will lead the charge in the metaverse industry. Landvault intends to introduce the concept of the 3D internet by establishing a strong presence in the region, offering a utility-driven approach beyond the metaverse hype. The company is already working with brands in the region and aims to further equip businesses and governments in connecting with the next generation of internet users while offering an output that matches the region's vision.

As part of this transformative journey, Landvault has rebranded and launched a new website to reflect its renewed vision. While the metaverse builder, Landvault Studio, will remain an integral part of the company, it will now be powered by the innovative tech stack to provide an unparalleled user experience.

Landvault CEO Samuel Huber expressed his enthusiasm for this new direction, saying, "Our journey through the metaverse winter was a defining moment for Landvault." It compelled us to reconsider and reimagine our role in shaping the internet's future. We are on a mission to unleash the true potential of the 3D internet - defined by utility, and are ready to lead the change in the next era."

As part of its expansion to strengthen its presence and drive 3D internet adoption, Landvault is actively seeking to appoint sales and business development professionals in the MENA region.

