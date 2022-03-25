Dubai, UAE: The largest independent global video livestreaming platform Uplive has received a brand appreciation award from leading Middle East-based media group Rotana for its innovative approach to social entertainment.

The Rotana award is in honor of Uplive’s industry-leading innovation and a strong commitment to culturally-appropriate content that is showcased on the livestreaming platform. As the leading media house in the Middle East, Rotana recognizes and awards brands and campaigns that go beyond their marketing objectives to deliver exceptional and ethical consumer experiences.

The sought-after recognition comes in the wake of the platform’s unveiling of its first-ever Television Commercial for the Middle East region, which aired on Rotana. The region-wide campaign, which also included the introduction of GCC-centric features for the growing GCC market, signaled Uplive’s leadership and trendsetting status in the global live social industry.

Speaking after receiving the iconic award, Andy Tian, co-founder and CEO, Asia Innovations Group (AIG), said that the recognition by Rotana was a clear indication that Uplive is consistently making a positive impact in the social entertainment industry not just regionally but globally as well.

“We are delighted to receive this recognition by Middle East’s leading media group Rotana - a gesture that will serve as an inspiration to the team behind Uplive. Our commitment to being the go-to livestreaming platform for GCC-based live streamers is driven by innovation and our research-based customer-centric approach to content creation. From the onset, we made a deliberate decision to be the home of culturally-appropriate content - a strategy that is now being recognized by our media partners and emulated throughout the industry,” said Andy.

Growing popularity

Uplive, which was also recently ranked the fastest growing live streaming app in the world with over 520 million registered users located in over 150 regions by global third-party analytical platforms App Annie and Sensor Tower, has been at the forefront of encouraging its regional livestreamers to create Arabic content as part of its strategy to boost localized content consumption and talent enrichment.

Driving its global growth, the ad-free live video platform has also experienced remarkable growth in the Middle East attracting plenty of GCC-based livestreamers. This, according to Andy, is largely driven by the ballooning appetite for Arabic content.

Apart from showcasing fresh content, Uplive is also supporting the local gig economy by enabling local content creators to make meaningful income from the comfort of their homes using their mobile phones. The platform not only enables local creatives to earn from their creations through gifts they receive via the app but also offers them an opportunity to launch new careers in the digital entertainment industry.

Homegrown content, features

Uplive, which is fully customized for the MENA region, also offers localized content, which makes it more interactive and inclusive with over 140 languages and real-time speech-to-text translation. This feature now helps local livestreamers to create unique content to enhance the livestreaming experience for local users.

The platform also offers its users a seamless user interface that strictly follows local customs. This includes safe ​​voice chat rooms where users can socialize without appearing on the screen. Other key features include virtual gifting, video and voice social, which allows up to nine users to stream together in a single window, an interactive game center, one-on-one video battles, and real-time translation.