A hospitality led premium workspaces provider provides private offices, coworking lounges, podcast studio, fully-equipped meeting rooms and an event auditorium

Cloud Spaces Dubai Mall Fountain Views marks Cloud Spaces' sixth location across the GCC, and second in Dubai

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Cloud Spaces, the UAE’s leading provider of flexible fully furnished workspace opens its biggest location at Dubai Mall Fountain Views. This marks the sixth Cloud Spaces location in the GCC, and the second in Dubai, as the brand expands its footprint in response to the region’s rising demand for dynamic, hospitality and design-led work environments.

Cloud Spaces Dubai Mall Fountain Views is strategically situated in the bustling heart of Downtown Dubai, offering breathtaking views of the Burj Khalifa and direct access to world-renowned retail, dining, and business destinations. More than just a workspace, Cloud Spaces Dubai Mall Fountain Views has been envisioned as a sanctuary for ambition and a place where creativity, collaboration, and growth emerge. From fully serviced private offices and semi-private offices to podcast studios, meeting rooms and collaborative coworking lounges, the space has been designed to enhance productivity and elevate the work life balance.

Driven by a hospitality-first approach, members enjoy concierge-level service, premium amenities, and a collaborative community. A fully equipped auditorium offers an ideal setting for corporate gatherings, product launches, and networking events, with a dedicated events team ensuring every occasion is seamlessly executed. A range of meeting spaces is also available, including high-end majlis lounges, private meeting rooms, and boardrooms, perfectly designed to accommodate various group sizes and formats. These spaces are equipped with advanced technology, comfortable seating, and ergonomic elements to foster productivity and creativity. Enhancing the premium workspace experience, flexible membership options, Ejari registration, and business setup services provide exceptional convenience for both entrepreneurs and established companies.

“The launch of our Dubai Mall Fountain Views represents a defining moment for Cloud Spaces as we continue to reshape the future of work in the region,” says Malak Smejkalova, Senior Director at Cloud Spaces. “This marks our fifth location in the UAE, with four more in the pipeline, and follows the successful opening of our first international hub at Kingdom Centre in Riyadh in March. Our expansion reflects the growing demand for flexible, design-forward work environments that combine hospitality, convenience, and community, and we’re proud to meet that need at the heart of Downtown Dubai.”

One of the standout features that is exclusive to the Dubai Mall Fountain Views is its fully equipped, soundproof podcast studio. Purpose-built for high-quality podcast recording, this state-of-the-art space is designed to meet the needs of today’s content creators and forward-thinking businesses. Fully stocked with industry-leading technology and available on a flexible booking model, the studio provides a stylish environment for impactful content production, making it a key attraction for those looking to record professional-grade podcasts with ease.

Cloud Spaces further cements its reputation through a clear focus on transparency, trust, and client experience. Each location is uniquely designed to balance functionality with an environment that supports both productivity and community, and is committed to meeting the dynamic working needs of today’s professionals.

For more information or to book a tour, visit https://www.cloudspaces.ae/ or contact 04-4900900.

About Cloud Spaces

Cloud Spaces is a premier provider of flexible and contemporary workspace solutions, offering a seamless blend of high-end design, business support, and hospitality-driven experiences.

Designed for modern entrepreneurs, SMEs, and multinational corporations, Cloud Spaces provides a diverse range of workspace solutions, including fully serviced private offices, collaborative lounges, co-working day passes, and immersive event spaces. With cutting-edge facilities, an inspiring community, and industry-leading services, members and businesses are empowered to connect, grow, and thrive at Cloud Spaces. Operating across the UAE and now in Saudi Arabia, Cloud Spaces is redefining the way professionals experience work.

Cloud Spaces has locations in Dubai and Abu Dhabi in the UAE, with plans to open in Ras Al Khaimah later in the year, and have now expanded into Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Website: https://www.cloudspaces.ae/ | Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cloudspacesae/