Johannesburg: To better sustain its growing customer base in an area that has experienced significant business growth in the past 10 years, Goscor Lift Truck Company (GLTC) has moved its Durban branch to a larger, more efficient, and state-of-the-art facility.

Previously based at the Riverside Business Park, GLTC has recently moved its Durban branch to the Northfields Business Park. As with several other Goscor branches nationally, the new Durban branch is a co-location of Goscor Group companies.

“This allows us to operate under one roof, enabling us to exploit synergies that ultimately allow for a better customer experience. The new branch is shared by Goscor Lift Truck Company, Goscor Cleaning Equipment, Goscor Earthmoving Equipment, Goscor Power Products and Goscor Compressed Air Systems,” explains KZN Director Michael Keats.

The move, adds Keats, was influenced by continued business growth over the past decade and the subsequent need for a larger and contemporary facility to better service the growing customer base.

Located north of Durban in the Riverhorse Valley precinct, the new facility offers exceptional opportunity for exposure onto the N2 along with easy access off major routes leading to King Shaka International Airport, the N3 to Johannesburg and the Port of Durban, thus offering a better logistical flow.

It also incorporates upmarket, contemporary design basics for logistics warehouses and associated offices. Built in line with standards laid out by the Green Building Council South Africa, the Northfields Business Park also speaks directly to GLTC’s sustainability strategy. GLTC believes that sustainability is increasingly becoming a necessity for corporations due to changing dynamics around the world.

More importantly, the new facility – which also serves as the regional head office for GLTC’s Richards Bay and Pietermaritzburg branches – offers more office and warehouse space. The new facility enhances better customer service through better order-fulfilment, which is key to taking the business to the zenith of further success.

Keats says relocating a business of Goscor’s size and structure is always a massively challenging project, but the developer, JT Ross, went out of its way to ease the complexity.

“Based on its understanding of our business and needs, JT Ross has contributed to the creation of a wonderful workspace that will be enjoyed and appreciated by our employees, customers and suppliers. Our administration team now works in a better environment, thus improving productivity and ultimately customer service. The contemporary facility therefore translates into better customer experience from a leading lift truck company most geared to support KwaZulu-Natal’s lift truck requirements,” he adds.

With three gantry cranes, three spray booths, ample yard space and many more features, the new facility allows the company to be more efficient in a sustainable and safer manner. “It’s all about better service delivery to our valued clients at the end of the day,” concludes Keats.

About the Goscor Group

Industrial equipment group Goscor is a BUD group company. Goscor represents leading equipment brands across several sectors. These include Bendi, Crown, Doosan and DEC Tow Motors (forklifts and materials handling equipment); Bobcat (compact & construction); SANY (earthmoving); Tennant, Elgin, Maer, Delfin, Kaivac and Highpoint (industrial cleaning equipment); HPower, Weima, Meiwa and Rato (industrial power solutions); Genie (aerial lift equipment); Sullair and Ozen (compressed air solutions), and many more.

