Dubai, UAE: Landor & Fitch, a global brand transformation company, has won 19 awards for its leading projects at this year’s Transform MEA Awards.

The Transform Awards celebrate exemplary work in brand development and acknowledge the growing importance of brand for businesses across the Middle East and Africa region.

Saudi National Bank celebrated seven awards, winning Gold for Best Corporate Rebrand Following a Merger or Acquisition, and Best Visual Identity from the Financial Services Sector. The project also won Silver for Best Brand Consolidation and Best Strategic or Creative Development of a New Brand, Bronze for Best Brand Architecture Solution and Best Use of Audio Branding, and was also highly commended for Best Use of Copy Style or Tone of Voice.

The Rig also scooped seven awards, including Gold for Best Visual Identity from the Lifestyle and Wellness Sector and Best Visual Identity from the Sports and Leisure Sector as well as Bronze for Best Use of a Visual Property and Best Place or Nation Brand. The Rig was highly commended for Best Brand Experience, Best Creative Strategy and Best Naming Strategy.

Saudi German Health won Gold for Best Use of Audio Branding, Best Use of Copy Style or Tone of Voice, and was awarded Bronze for Best Visual Identity from the Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals Sector.

Rami Zahran, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, Saudi German Health, said: “This has been an absolutely amazing experience. I’m so proud of work with Landor & Fitch which has led to our wins in such unique categories.”

Weem won Silver for Best Visual Identity from the Transport and Logistics Sector, and was highly commended for Best Strategic or Creative Development of a New Brand.

Mariagrazia De Angelis, Group Managing Director MEA at Landor & Fitch, said: “We’re honoured to be so widely recognised for our flagship projects in the region again this year. Every one of the projects has been awarded across a variety of categories, which is true testament to the outstanding quality of work we have delivered. Now more than ever, brand plays a leading role in business and we pair strategic vigour with extraordinary creative to drive brand-led growth for our clients. We celebrate our Transform MEA award success with our wonderful clients who trust us with their brands, and our incredible teams who continue to set new benchmarks year after year.”

Benjamin Fujita-Summers, Executive Director – Brand Experience, Landor & Fitch, said: “This is an exciting time to be transforming brands as the region experiences such rapid change. For our project on The Rig we created a brand that was inspired by its oil exploration roots yet reflects its sustainable tourism ambitions. I’m delighted that the project has gained worldwide recognition and won seven awards.”

