Senior government officials including H.E. Saeed Mohammed Hareb, Secretary-General of the Dubai Sports Council, Dr. Amer Al Zarooni, CEO, Al Jalila Foundation joined the event.

Winners of the Superkidz Writing Competition, held in collaboration with GEMS Education, were announced

Dubai, UAE – As part of the UAE’s Year of Community and in alignment with the ‘Forward Society’ pillar of “We the UAE 2031 Vision”, Landmark Group successfully hosted the 15th annual Beat Diabetes family event, reinforcing its commitment to raising awareness about diabetes and promoting health awareness and proactive community engagement. The event, a core initiative under Landmark Group’s Beat Diabetes programme, brought together around 16,500 Dubai residents with over 3,500 children at Za’abeel Park alongside key partners to champion a healthier future for the UAE.

The event was inaugurated by Renuka Jagtiani, Chairwoman, Landmark Group, alongside H.E. Saeed Mohammed Hareb, Secretary-General of the Dubai Sports Council, Dr. Amer Al Zarooni, CEO, Al Jalila Foundation, among others. They were joined by representatives from across private and public sector partners, schools, and community groups, demonstrating widespread support for the cause of raising awareness of diabetes and early detection and prevention along with the importance of a healthy lifestyle across all generations.

His Excellency Saeed Hareb, Director General of Dubai Sports Council, said: “As we celebrate the Year of Community, I commend the remarkable success of the Beat Diabetes Family Event, which continues to unite and inspire people across the UAE on the cause of diabetes awareness and family wellbeing. This initiative reflects the strength of our shared commitment to fostering a healthier society as it places community wellbeing at the heart of its efforts. We firmly believe that an active lifestyle is essential to overall health and wellness and proudly reaffirm our support for this annual family initiative by Landmark Group, encouraging all residents to embrace fitness and proactive health management to reduce diseases and enhance quality of life.”

As part of the Group’s efforts to integrate health education into youth initiatives, Landmark Group collaborated with GEMS Education to launch the Superkidz Writing Competition and received over a thousand entries from budding authors in Grade 4 and Grade 5 across GEMS schools. With medical professionals in the UAE increasingly raising concerns over the rising prevalence of paediatric diabetes, and reports indicating that 24,000 children in the UAE were diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes in 2024, the competition aimed to inspire students to explore themes of healthy living through storytelling.

Commenting on the event’s impact, Nisha Jagtiani, Group Director at Landmark Group, said: “We are truly overwhelmed by the incredible support today's event has received from the UAE community, especially the participation from many children, people of determination, and families. Landmark Group is dedicated to advancing the Beat Diabetes initiative, emphasising the significance of regular diabetes testing and embracing a healthy lifestyle. The enthusiasm and engagement we witnessed today highlight how deeply initiatives like Beat Diabetes resonate with the community. This collective commitment inspires us to continue our mission to raise awareness and foster a healthier future for everyone.”

The customary 2-kilometer walk served as a community rallying point, followed by several fitness, sports, educational activities and entertainment for families. Participants also benefitted from a range of free health services, including blood glucose testing through the ‘Wellness on Wheels’ program, provided by Al Jalila Foundation, which leads the giving mission of Dubai Health. Free influenza vaccines and nutrition consulting were provided by Emirates Health Services.

Dr. Amer Zarooni, CEO of Al Jalila Foundation added: “At Dubai Health, we believe that prioritising patient well-being begins with empowering our community to take charge of their health. The Beat Diabetes initiative aligns with our focus on prevention, early detection, and patient-centred care, ensuring that every individual has the knowledge and resources to lead a healthier life. Through collaborations like this, we reinforce a shared commitment of fostering a future where health awareness translates into meaningful action, creating a lasting impact on individuals and families across the UAE.”

Since 2009, Landmark Group has been a leading advocate for diabetes awareness and management, continuously evolving its initiatives to address the community’s needs. With all proceeds from the Beat Diabetes Family Event going to Al Jalila Foundation to support the treatment of diabetes and related conditions, it serves as the culmination of year-round efforts under the Beat Diabetes campaign, reinforcing Landmark’s commitment to fostering healthier lifestyles across the nation. As Beat Diabetes continues to grow, the Group remains uniquely positioned as a champion of awareness, prevention, and community well-being, embodying the spirit of the Year of Community.

