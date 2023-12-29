UAE: Lamborghini Dubai won the ‘Lamborghini Dealers Excellence Award’ in the Marketing category globally underscoring its unwavering commitment and robust cooperation in crafting effective and creative marketing strategies.

Lamborghini Dubai was recognised for their exceptional and innovative marketing strategies within the automotive industry. They have successfully engaged and immersed their audiences, leaving a lasting impact and setting new standards of excellence in promotional endeavours in the automotive sector setting the bar high for others to follow. The award ceremony also recognised the exceptional achievements and contributions of other Lamborghini dealers towards the brand and their communities in two other distinct categories.

Rakan Turki, CEO of Lamborghini Abu Dhabi and Dubai, commented: “I am incredibly honoured and proud of this outstanding achievement, receiving this Dealers Excellence Award in the category of Marketing. Our unwavering commitment, creative thinking, and relentless pursuit of excellence has not only made a lasting impression on the Lamborghini community but also garnered global recognition. It has been a phenomenal year and capping it off with this recognition makes it even more remarkable. This accolade embodies the seamless collaboration and consistent dedication to elevating the Lamborghini brand and upholding its core values.”

The Excellence Awards provided a platform to recognise and celebrate the combined efforts of Lamborghini dealers worldwide, exemplifying the brand's commitment to pushing boundaries and delivering unparalleled luxury and performance within the automotive industry.

Lamborghini dealers, renowned for their steadfast dedication to delivering exceptional customer experiences through cutting-edge technology and bespoke services, are poised to further redefine the automotive landscape. Fuelled by the unwavering passion of the global community, they will continue to inspire success and innovation, pushing the boundaries of what's possible.

About Ultimate Motors:

Ultimate Motors is the sole authorised distributor of Automobili Lamborghini in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. We provide a comprehensive range of automotive services incorporating sales of new and pre-owned cars and full after-sales support with a dedicated service and parts team, taking care of all your luxury motoring needs.

With benchmarks set in sales, after sales and marketing, Ultimate Motors’ makes a firm commitment to set the standard and breaking records to define your Lamborghini experience. Our team of the best trained professionals, qualified and trained by Automobili Lamborghini, take the lead with highest ranks in those qualifications, to ensure the best customer experience for our clients.

